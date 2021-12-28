Jokowi inaugurates Pidekso dam in Wonogiri IDR 772 billion





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurate Pidekso damin the regency of Wonogiri, Central java. This dam has been built since 2017 and has cost a budget of IDR 772 billion. Jokowi said the Pidekso dam has a capacity of 25 million cubic meters. The existence of this dam should promote food security and self-sufficiency in the country. “If you want to achieve food self-sufficiency, food sovereignty, food security, dams are the key, water is the key. Therefore, we are building dams in all provinces of the country,” Jokowi said. during the inauguration of the Pidekso dam, Tuesday 28/28/12. Former DKI Jakarta Governor said the Pidekso Dam can deliver up to 300 liters of raw water per second. In addition, dams can also be used for water conservation and tourism. In fact, Jokowi continued, the dam with a flood area of ​​232 hectares can reduce flooding from an area of ​​592 hectares to 317 hectares. Meanwhile, the presence of this dam has been positively received by the local community and farmers. Surahmin, a farmer in Wonogiri hopes that the Pidekso dam can bring prosperity to the community, especially farmers. “We are grateful and God willing it will bring prosperity to the community. Previously, God willing, we only harvested once or even twice, God willing we could do it three or four times as much. late, ”Surahmin said. Trianto, a farmer from Balepanjang village, said the presence of the dam is expected to double or triple the farmers’ harvests. “Before the Pidekso dam, so far what I have experienced is that I can only harvest once a year. I hope that after the Pidekso dam it will be two to three times after harvest, ”he said. [Gambas:Video CNN] (fried / aud)





