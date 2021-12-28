Pakistan says it will allow Indian wheat for Afghanistan, still blocks it | Latest India News





NEW DELHI: Almost a month after Pakistan announced it would allow the transport of humanitarian aid to the Afghan people through the Wagah land border post, New Delhi has been unable to ship wheat because Islamabad has not finalized the modalities.

The Indian side offered to send 50,000 tonnes of wheat and medicine via Wagah on October 7 and did not receive a response from Pakistan until November 24. On December 3, Pakistan said it would allow Indian relief supplies to be sent through the border post only. in Afghan trucks.

Wheat transport via Wagah has not yet started as we are still awaiting news from the Pakistani side on all modalities, a person familiar with the developments said on Tuesday on condition of anonymity.

People familiar with the matter said the Pakistani side’s belated approach was surprising as even the Taliban setup in Kabul raised the issue with the Pakistani government due to the urgent need for food in the context of a crisis. humanitarian aid in Afghanistan. A Taliban delegation led by Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi who visited Islamabad in November specifically discussed the issue of permitting the shipment of wheat from India with key leaders Pakistani.

On November 12, long before formal approvals were sent to India, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s office tweeted about his meeting with Muttaqi, announcing the Prime Minister’s assurance to look favorably at the Afghan brothers’ request for the transport of wheat from India.

The Prime Minister indicated that in the current context, Pakistan would consider favorably the request of the Afghan brothers for the transport of wheat offered by India via Pakistan on an exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes and according to modalities to be defined.

India has so far sent 1.6 tonnes of life-saving medicines to Afghanistan on a special charter flight to Kabul on December 11. nationals stranded in India after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August.

The supply of the drugs, which were handed over to the World Health Organization (WHO) for use at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in Kabul, has been hailed by the Taliban.

The Indian side does not recognize the Taliban regime but has repeatedly stated that it will provide assistance to the Afghan people due to the humanitarian crisis. As there are no direct flights between the two countries, the Indian side proposed that the wheat be transported via Pakistan.

Several conditions were attached by Pakistan to the shipment of wheat through the land border of Wagah. Pakistan has told the Indian side that the entire 50,000 ton consignment is expected to be transported during December. The people named above said that around 30 to 40 Afghan trucks are currently making a daily trip to Wagah and that it would be impossible to transport 50,000 tonnes of wheat by road in a short period of time.

