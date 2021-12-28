Ron DeSantis dominates Donald Trump among wealthy Republicans in new 2024 poll





Although a new poll of a hypothetical 2024 Republican presidential primary field has Donald Trump leading among most demographics, a key voting bloc has preferred Governor Ron DeSantis to the former president.

A new poll of 420 registered voters from Yahoo! and YouGov shows that among survey respondents earning at least $ 100,000 a year, DeSantis is the choice of 36% of those polled for the 2024 GOP nomination. Trump came in second, with just 28% support.

DeSantis also came first among independent voters indicating a primary preference, with 32% support versus 30% for Trump.

These are the only two demographics for DeSantis. Overall, Trump had 44% support, DeSantis 23%. No other name surveyed had more than 5% support.

DeSantis also led voters earning more than $ 100,000 a year in the November poll conducted by the same pollsters. Last month, DeSantis was the choice of 31 percent of relatively well-off Republican primary voters, eight percentage points ahead of the former president.

Still, Trump continues to say DeSantis would drop any plans to run for president because the governor knows he can’t win against him.

I think if I run he won’t, Trump told South Florida radio host Brian Mudd in November. I know they are trying to create friction. I think it doesn’t exist at all. It might, you know, you never know. If he wanted to run, that’s fine with me. I think we will gain a lot. But he’s good. And he did a good job as governor.

Trump had previously said he believed DeSantis would drop any 2024 race if Trump entered. DeSantis was also shy when asked about 2024, calling the gossip about it nonsense.

A potential complication for DeSantis in 2024 is a former aide already working closely with Trump. Susie Wiles, who was exiled from DeSantis orbit, was key to Trump’s victory in Florida in 2016 before leading DeSantis to defeat Democrat Andrew Gillum.

DeSantis separated from Wiles soon after his election. If there is a direct confrontation between DeSantis and Trump before 2024, expect Wiles to have a unique perspective on how to maximize Trump’s influence against his former political protege.

