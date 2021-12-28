Experts warn Boris Johnson’s decision not to impose covid restrictions in England will have UK-wide impact





Boris Johnson has been warned that his decision not to impose stricter restrictions on covid in England could have major implications for the entire UK health, economy and transport network. Professor Andrew Watterson, a public health expert at the University of Stirling, said the UK government needs to consider the overall impact of covid-19 when deciding on further lockdowns. Despite a record number of covid infections over the Christmas period, the British Prime Minister has decided not to introduce new measures until the New Year, in part because of political resistance from his own MPs and in a judgment on the number of hospitalizations caused by the new strain. In contrast, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have enacted rules against mass gatherings and overcrowded events, leading to the cancellation of many New Years celebrations. Watterson said: We now have three countries looking at the data and saying, we have to be more careful because things can change so quickly, and one country looking at the same data and coming to quite different conclusions. While the focus in the coming days will be on the number of hospitalizations caused by Omicron, which is considered less fatal than the Delta variant, Watterson said that shouldn’t be the only factor in deciding the restrictions. He told Sky News: Even though a smaller number of people ended up in hospital than with the Delta variants, it can still create problems in the NHS. What was observed in all four countries is that health service personnel became extinct due to the contraction of the virus and also found that infrastructure workers, in terms of the functioning of the economy and society, were affected. “For example, transport workers, food workers, store workers, etc. are affected. So it’s not just the severity of this particular variant that we need to look at, we need to look at the overall impacts. . Watterson is just one of many academics who have questioned Johnson’s decision not to review the guidelines until the New Year. Dr Sarah Pitt, a virologist at the University of Brighton, said it made no sense for UK countries to have different Covid restrictions, with Wales and Scotland limiting domestic contact. She warned that young adults would just go where the parties are, whether that could mean a trip to Newcastle from Scotland or Bristol from Wales. She said: If people can’t go to a New Years party in Wales or Scotland, they’ll just shift the borders to England, right, potentially taking the virus and spreading it … Then taking him home. It makes sense to have a package of measures across the country and I think it makes sense to have measures to try to stop the spread of the virus at this point. To subscribe to the Daily Record Politics newsletter, click here.

