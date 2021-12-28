Pakistani rupee becomes worst performing currency in the world under Imran Khan regime (Report)





In a major shake up against the Pakistani government led by Imran Khan, the Pakistani rupee became the worst performing currency in the world under his rule. According to a report by the English daily Dawn, the value of the Pakistani currency has fallen by almost 12% since January of this year. The report also found that the currency’s value depreciated nearly 17% after hitting a low of 152.50 per dollar in mid-May. According to the Pakistani media outlet, if the government does not take the appropriate measures within a certain timeframe, the country will again have to turn to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to put the economy in stabilization mode.

Further, the media report claimed that the State Bank of Pakistan had taken countless steps to stabilize the rupee, but none of these steps were successful for Imran Khan’s government. Additionally, the report says the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is constantly crushing hoarders and smugglers to limit the flow of U.S. banknotes and ease its demand. Despite several steps, the dollar’s flight continues. Since Prime Minister Imran Khan took over as head of Islamabad, the Pakistani rupee has depreciated by 30.5% — Rs 123 against the US dollar in August 2018 to Rs 177 against the US dollar in December 2021. According to The News International, the depreciation of the Pakistani currency is one of the strongest devaluations of the currency in the history of the country.

“Pakistan is bankrupt, it is better to recognize the reality”, admits the former head of the Council of the incomes of the country

Revealing Pakistan’s current situation, former Pakistan Federal Revenue Council chairman Shabbar Zaidi admitted on December 16 that the country was bankrupt and called on compatriots to accept the reality. Addressing a seminar at Hamdard University in Karachi, Zaidi highlighted the current situation in Pakistan and said, “It is better to recognize reality than to live in an illusion. Zaidi, who familiarized the country and the whole world with the current situation, served as chairman of the umbrella tax authority from May 10, 2019 until January 6, 2020. During his speech, Zaidi said he had not yet fully understood China. -Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) and demanded transparency in the most touted project.

“They say that we have achieved great success and that we have made tabdeeli (change), but that is not true. In my opinion, the country is, at the moment, bankrupt and is not in business,” Zaidi said.

“It’s better if you first decide that we’ve reached bankruptcy and we need to move forward rather than saying that everything is fine and I will do this and that. These are all things to fool people. people, ”Zaidi added.

