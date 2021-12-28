PM Modi says scent of corruption spread by SP before 2017





Introducing the Kanpur-Kannauj tax raid, in which 194.45 crore in cash, 23 kg of gold and raw materials worth 6 crore was recovered, in his election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the Samajwadi (SP) party on Tuesday, claiming that the scent of corruption spread over UP before 2017 by them had resurfaced in front of everyone. But now they have locks on their mouths and are not coming to take credit for themselves, he said, mocking SP chairman Akhilesh Yadav, who has repeatedly said that Yogi’s government Adityanath claimed credit for the projects and programs launched during his tenure from 2012 to 2017. Speaking in Kanpur after launching a nine km stretch of the Kanpur metro, Mr. Modi linked the opposition to the accused businessman Piyush Jain, whose commercial and residential premises in Kanpur and Kannauj are known all over the country for its ittar (perfume) industry, were raided by officials of the Intelligence Directorate of GST. Mr. Jain was subsequently arrested on allegations of tax evasion. Mountain of notes The whole country has seen the mountain of notes, it’s their [SPs] realization. This is their reality, Modi said. The Prime Minister, referring to opposition parties, said they claim credit for the work Mr Adityanath has done. However, he wondered if the opposition would also jump in to take credit for the boxes full of notes recovered during the raid. Mr. Modi’s use of the phrase perfume of corruption could also be seen as an attack on the SP, whose MLC Pushpraj Jain, who incidentally lives in the same locality as Mr. Piyush Jain in Kannauj, had recently launched a scent of socialism, composed of 22 different scents. Mr. Modis’ reference to the tax raid comes after the BJP, through Mr. Adityanath, already integrated it into the election campaign for the 2017 elections. Through this, the BJP also attempted to bring the issue of demonetization back into political discourse five years after having dominated previous Assembly polls. The BJP had linked the perfume businessman as well as the unrecorded money to the SP, which strongly denied the link. The SP said Mr Jain was in fact linked to the BJP and accused him of misleading people.

