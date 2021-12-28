Why the controversy surrounding Trump’s media business matters





After Donald Trump was forced to quit major social media platforms for violating their terms of service, the Associated Press announced in March the upcoming launch of its own platform. Jason Miller told Fox News at the time that the former president was set to “completely redefine the game” with his new tech initiative.

It was against this backdrop that Fox News reported in May that Trump and his team had launched a new “communications platform,” fueled by a “digital ecosystem.” The phrases largely oversold what was in effect a rudimentary blog, using technology that has been around for many years.

A month after its launch, the website was taken down for good due to lack of interest from readers. The game had not been “completely redefined”.

Seemingly undeterred, the Republican and his team made a related announcement the week before Halloween, launching the Trump Media & Technology Group, which apparently has multimedia ambitions he says he intends to compete with Twitter and Netflix and even has. hired high-profile CEO: Former House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes has said he will step down as a Republican congressman to lead the fledgling company.

And while that’s certainly interesting, what makes this story amazing is what we’re learning about the behind-the-scenes funding for the initiative. The New York Times published this report the week after the company launched.

[The former president] has agreed to merge his social media business with what’s known as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC. The result is that Mr. Trump has largely shut himself out of the mainstream financial industry due to his history of bankruptcies and defaults, has secured nearly $ 300 million in funding for his new venture. To close his deal, Mr. Trump ventured to an unregulated and sometimes dark corner of Wall Street, working with an unlikely cast of characters …

This cast includes a small Chinese investment firm with a curious record. (It might seem a bit complicated at first, but be patient, because it’s going somewhere.)

A few years ago, for example, the company helped start a company called Atlas Technology International, and it claimed in its filing with the Securities and Exchange Committee that it was a company that made cupcakes. Soon after, Atlas filed a new annual report, claiming he had moved from cupcakes to touchscreen devices, which was a bit odd.

The same people behind the transaction, a Chinese company called Arc Capital, said they also ran a smartphone sales company in South Florida, which never appeared to have sold anything to anyone. . They also claimed to have a drone software company, which sort of existed without any employees.

The SEC took a closer look and came to the conclusion that these companies were, for all intents and purposes, bogus, which is a problem because in the United States bogus companies are not supposed to be publicly traded.

The SEC intervened and made the unusual decision to issue a “stop order” preventing companies from selling public stocks.

And now, as the Washington Post reported, these same guys in Shanghai have teamed up with the former US president and the Trump Media & Technology Group.

A Chinese company helping former President Donald Trump go public with his new media business has been the target of investigations by federal securities regulators, who claim the company has misrepresented shell companies without products and few employees, as ambitious and growing companies show, documents and interviews. Arc Capital, a Shanghai-based investment advisory firm, has repeatedly helped start or fund businesses with little to no income, no clients, and no offices pointing to PO boxes, according to a Washington Post review of regulatory and legal files.

It’s quite a marriage, isn’t it? On the one hand, there is Trump, who has been accused of carrying out fraudulent operations such as Trump University and the Trump Foundation, while on the other, there is a Chinese company that has also been accused of carrying out fraudulent operations. very dubious operations.

Keep in mind that the Trump Media & Technology Group, launched with great fanfare in October, doesn’t seem to exist in any meaningful way, at least not yet. He has no products, no customers and no sources of income. A securities lawyer told The Post, referring to the partnership between the former president’s operation and Arc Capital, that it is a shell company that is essentially merging with another shell company. “

Nonetheless, the Republican’s friends in Shanghai are raising hundreds of millions of dollars from the public that will ostensibly go to Trump’s media company which, again, still does not exist.

All of this has recently piqued the interest of SEC and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) investigators, who typically investigate things like insider trading.

So let’s recap. Trump, who spent his tenure in the White House bragging about being tough on China, has teamed up with a dubious company in Shanghai that has no offices in the United States but is nonetheless funding its first and for now, largely ambitious -business post of the Presidency. All of this is now the subject of federal investigation, in part because of China’s history of bogus business.

I can understand why expectations for the former president are low, but it is ridiculous.

