Economists among Turkish experts risk legal action





The Turkish banking watchdog has filed criminal complaints against more than a dozen people, including two former central bank governors, for their comments on the pound, while a senior government official said that an action faster court action should follow. Among those targeted by the complaint are former governors of the Turkish Central Bank Durmus Yilmaz and Rusdu Saracoglu; economists, including Guldem Atabay; opposition MP Burhanettin Bulut; and media commentators Emin Capa, Selcuk Gecer and Seref Oguz. The list published Monday evening by the regulator names 26 people and Twitter accounts. Photo: Bloomberg Commentators have reportedly attempted to manipulate Turkey’s exchange rate, the regulator said, adding that the individuals are accused of violating a section of the banking law that protects banks’ reputations. The dates for complaints vary between August 9 and Monday. The regulator must act faster in the face of bogus, manipulative and speculative comments and should take legal action immediately, Turkish Finance and Treasury Minister Nureddin Nebati said in an interview with AHaber TV on Monday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday last week announced extraordinary measures to stop the lira’s losses against the US dollar, including a new deposit tool that protects savers against currency depreciation. The pound regained some of its heavy losses that day, with a 33% move from the bottom to the top. Speaking on Halk TV last Monday, Durmus Yilmaz, who is now an opposition MP, said the advance of the Turkish currency that night presented a buying opportunity. Erdogan accused the former central bank governor of committing the crime of manipulation in financial markets and added that the manipulators would pay the price. The banking regulator has taken the necessary steps, Erdogan said on Friday. Turkish journalists and economists using social media to comment on currency or government policies have in the past been threatened with arrests or investigations, especially when authorities become more sensitive to criticism during times of market turmoil. Atabay dismissed the charges in comments by telephone on Monday. I don’t think I crossed the line, she said. I will fight a legal fight and in the meantime will continue to do my job.

