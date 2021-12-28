President Jokowi inaugurates Pidekso Wonogiri dam, Governor Ganjar: hope it will be a lever for prosperity





WONOGIRI, AYOSEMARANG.COM – Governor Ganjar Pranowo accompanied President Joko Widodo to inaugurate the Pidekso Wonogiri dam on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. The inauguration was marked by the signing of an inscription by President Joko Widodo. Using a helicopter, President Joko Widodo, Governor Ganjar Pranowo and their entourage took off from Solo’s Adi Soemarmo Airport and arrived at the site of the Pidekso Wonogiri Dam at around 1:45 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, President Joko Widodo and Governor Ganjar Pranowo immediately proceeded with the inauguration, in the form of signing the inscription and stocking at the site of the Pidekso Wonogiri Dam. Also Read: Link Noonton Moonshine Episode 4, Latest Drakor Spoiler: Kang Ro Seo Illegal Bar Closes Seconds After that, Jokowi and Ganjar with their entourage chatted with community representatives while eating durian. “Yes, today I accompanied the president to inaugurate the Pidekso Wonogiri dam. The community has been waiting for this dam for a long time as there are many benefits that will be provided,” Ganjar said in the obtained statement. Besides being a flood control, the dam that was built in the village of Pidekso, Giriwoyo district, Wonogiri regency, also serves to reduce sedimentation of the river. The water stored in the dam can also be used to irrigate 1,500 hectares of agricultural land. Also read: In 2024-2028, Candra Wijaya Hopes Badminton Will Continue to Achieve Feats

