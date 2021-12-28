China, Japan to establish Taiwan-South China Sea dispute hotline, World News





China and Japan have reached an agreement to establish a hotline for their disputes over Taiwan and the South China Sea. Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi held a two-hour video conference with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe and expressed serious concerns about the activities of Chinese coast guard vessels in the waters surrounding the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands. The Diaoyu Islands, also known as the Senkaku Islands, have long been the subject of a territorial dispute between Beijing and Tokyo. Read also | Analysis: With one eye on China, ruling party in Japan makes unprecedented defense spending pledge Japan’s Defense Ministry released after the ministers’ meeting stating that “Minister Kishi said that Japan opposes unilateral attempts to change the status quo by coercion and that Japan has serious concerns about such actions. , while highlighting individual events such as the activities of the People’s Liberation Army and Chinese Coast Guard Ships. “ “China will firmly protect its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests. The two sides should focus on the general interests of bilateral relations and strive to maintain stability in the East China Sea,” the ministry said in a statement. defense. Read also | As tensions rise with Japan, China reaffirms Diaoyus claim with island inquiry “We have confirmed that the rapid establishment of a direct line between the Japanese and Chinese defense authorities is important,” Kishi said. “Since there are (unresolved) issues with China, we must try to keep having frank communication so that we can promote exchanges and foster mutual understanding and trust,” Kishi added. China’s growing pressure on Taiwan is causing nervousness in Japan, as Beijing’s control over the island would bring Chinese forces around 100 kilometers (62 miles) from its territory and threaten the major maritime trade routes that supply Japan with supplies. oil and other goods. It would also provide China with a basis for unhindered access to the Western Pacific. Last month, two Chinese ships had trespassed in Japanese coastal waters near the disputed islands as Japan protested to China about it. (With contributions from agencies)

