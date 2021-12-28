Prime Minister Modi uses computer raid on Kanpur trader to target rivals, says previous regimes have “wasted time”





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sought to put his rivals on the table by seeking to put them in touch with the recent computer raid on a perfume trader in Kanpur in which Rs 284 was reportedly recovered as he called on the people to give the BJP another chance in the next Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a public meeting after the inauguration of Metro Rail in Kanpur, the prime minister said previous regimes had never been interested in state development and “wasted” precious time and resources. “Unke bhrastchar ka itra uttar pradesh mein faila tha woh bahar aa gaya hai … noton ka pahar hi unki uplabdhi hai” (the scent of their corruption in UP has come out … the mountain of notes is their only achievement), says Modi, apparently referring to the computer raid. Read | A Kanpur trader raided by the IT department a BJP employee: Akhilesh Yadav “The previous regimes only plundered public money. Whenever they came to power, they only thought of filling their own coffers,” he added. The prime minister listed the achievements of the NDA government at the Center and the BJP state government and said the UP was on the verge of shedding the stigma of the “backward state” under the “dual government”. motor”. Modi also invoked the famous Hanuman Temple at Panki in Kanpur and said that the townspeople have been blessed as they can now travel by metro. He also referred to one of the city’s iconic sweets, “Thaggu ke Laddoo”, to strike a chord with people. He praised UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for improving the law and order situation in the state and said that this encouraged the flow of investments into the state. Read | Yogi “scared”: Congress organizes a “women’s marathon” in Lucknow Previously, the Prime Minister attended the 54th graduation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur (IIT-K) and asked students to “choose challenges over comfort”. “Many will tell you about the shortcut, but don’t choose the comfort – choose the challenge,” he added. Stating that the 21st century is all about technology, Modi urged IIT students to use their education and skills to make their mark in the world and empower India. The Prime Minister also launched the blockchain-based system for issuing degrees. Modi told the students not to ignore “human values” while making innovations. The prime minister’s rally in Kanpur came under attack from opposition parties, who accused the UP government of abusing state machinery to transport the crowd to the meeting. The Kanpur District Administration had requested different government departments to bring people to the rally. Watch the latest DH videos here:

