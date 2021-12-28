White House, January 6 committee agrees to protect certain documents





WASHINGTON (AP) The House committee investigating the January 6 insurgency on Capitol Hill has agreed to postpone its request for hundreds of pages of Trump administration documents, complying with the wishes of White House Biden.

The postponement is in response to concerns from Biden’s White House that the release of all Trump administration documents sought by the committee could compromise national security and executive privilege.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly rejected general efforts by former President Donald Trump to invoke executive privilege to block the release of documents surrounding the day. But Bidens White House is still working with the committee to prevent certain documents from being handed over.

Trump is appealing to the Supreme Court to try to prevent the National Archives and Records Administration, which has kept custody of the documents since his tenure, from turning them over to the committee.

The agreement to keep certain Trump-era files away from the committee is commemorated in a December 16 letter from the White House office of advisers. It primarily protects recordings that do not involve the events of January 6, but that have been covered by commissions that have requested documents from Trump’s White House on the events of that day.

A dozen pages created on January 6 do not concern the assault on the Capitol. Other documents relate to sensitive preparations and deliberations of the National Security Council. Bidens officials feared that if these pages were handed over to Congress, it would set an awkward precedent for the executive branch, regardless of the president.

Still other documents are highly classified, and the White House has asked Congress to work with the federal agencies that created them to discuss their release.

The documents for which the select committee agreed to withdraw or defer its request do not appear to relate to the White House’s preparations or response to the events of January 6, nor to efforts to overturn the election or hamper the transfer. peaceful power. White House Deputy Legal Counsel Jonathan Su wrote in one of two letters to the committee obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Su wrote that for the committee, the withholding of the documents should not compromise its ability to quickly complete its critical investigation.

In recent months, the National Archives have forwarded slices of documents to the White House and Trump attorneys to determine if they contain inside information. Trump raised both broad objections to the release of the documents as well as specific concerns about particular documents.

The National Archives said the files Trump wants to block include presidential newspapers, visitor logs, drafts of speeches, handwritten notes regarding the events of January 6 from the files of former chief of staff Mark Meadows and a draft decree on the subject of electoral integrity.

Biden has repeatedly denied claims of executive privilege over those documents, including in a letter sent on December 23 regarding approximately 20 pages of documents.

The President has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interest of the United States and therefore is not warranted, White House attorney Dana Remus reiterated in the final letter.

Trump has taken the courts to block the publication of documents. A federal appeals court this month ruled against Trump, and he has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court, although the High Court has yet to decide whether to hear the case.

Judge Patricia Millett, writing for the court in the December 9 opinion, said Congress had a unique vital interest in studying the events of January 6 and that Biden had carefully determined that the documents were in the public interest and therefore executive privilege should not be invoked. Trump also did not show any harm that would result from the release of the wanted tapes, Millett wrote.

In the case before us, former President Trump has provided no basis for this tribunal to overturn President Bidens’ judgment and the agreement and accommodations reached between the political branches on these documents, according to the opinion.

