Pakistan condemns Taliban ban on car travel for women





The Pakistani government has criticized the Taliban administration in Afghanistan by denouncing new travel restrictions imposed on women by the ultra-conservative group.

“Women cannot travel alone or go to schools and colleges (…) this kind of backward thinking is dangerous,” Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Monday evening. “This extremism can spill over into Pakistan and beyond,” the minister said in the capital Islamabad.

Her comments come after Taliban officials said on Sunday that women seeking to travel long distances should not be offered transportation unless accompanied by a close male relative. The Taliban set up a ministry for “the propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice,” which issued the guidelines and also called on all vehicle owners to offer rides only to women who wear the hijab.

Chaudhry’s remarks appear to be Pakistan’s very first direct and public criticism of the group. The Taliban have sought global legitimacy for their interim government since taking office in August.

Pakistani leaders, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, have since praised the Taliban and have remained silent on the harsh new reality for women in the country, including restrictions on access to education and educational opportunities. ‘use.

A Pakistani region bordering Afghanistan has seen a significant increase in terrorist attacks this year, a trend officials and experts attribute to the fall of Kabul to the Taliban.

Terrorist incidents in Balochistan increased by more than 90% in 2021 compared to the previous year, according to an interior ministry official in the southwestern province.

According to data, at least 137 terrorist incidents were reported in 2021, resulting in the deaths of more than 130 people, including security forces.

“The frequency of smaller attacks has increased dramatically in recent months,” security analyst Amir Rana told Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) on Tuesday.

Baloch militants and separatist groups, who are said to be operating from lawless hiding places in Afghanistan, are behind the attacks in the province, he said.

The Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), carried out hundreds of attacks after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. The group has claimed responsibility for at least 16 attacks in the country since a month-long ceasefire ended on December 10.

Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest and most volatile province. It borders both Afghanistan and Iran and is regularly the target of extremists, sectarian groups and sub-nationalist rebels.

Much of the violence is seen as a rebel reaction to Beijing’s investment plans in the region, an attempt to connect China’s Xinjiang province to the Arabian Sea in Balochistan with a network of roads and railroads .

Attacks targeting law enforcement and workers in other provinces, especially those working on projects launched by China as part of a $ 62 billion investment plan, are common in Balochistan.

Afghan women march against discrimination

A crowd of women marched through Kabul on Tuesday, accusing Taliban authorities of secretly killing soldiers who served the former US-backed regime. About 30 women gathered near a mosque in central Kabul and walked a few hundred meters chanting “justice, justice” before being arrested by Taliban forces, Agence France-Presse reported (AFP ).

The Taliban also tried to prevent journalists from covering the march, organized against “the mysterious killings of young people, especially former soldiers in the country”, according to invitations on social networks.

Taliban fighters briefly detained a group of reporters and confiscated equipment from some photographers, removing images from their cameras before returning them.

Since the group returned to power in August, they have effectively banned unauthorized protests and intervene frequently to block protests.

The protest comes weeks after separate reports from the United Nations, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW) said there were credible allegations of more than 100 extrajudicial killings by the Taliban since taking power .

“I want to tell the world, tell the Taliban to stop killing. We want freedom, we want justice, we want human rights,” protester Nayera Koahistani said.

In a statement read aloud by protester Laila Basam, protesters called on the Taliban “to stop their criminal machine.”

According to the statement, former soldiers and government employees of the old regime are “directly threatened”, violating the general amnesty announced by the Taliban in August.

Protesters also voiced objections to the ratchet restrictions women face under the Taliban. “Women’s rights are human rights. We have to stand up for our rights, ”Koahistani said.

Video footage posted online Tuesday showed another women’s protest organized elsewhere in the capital that also called for women to have access to education and work opportunities.

Sabah’s Daily Newsletter

Keep up to date with what is happening in Turkey, its region and the world.

SIGN ME UP

You can unsubscribe anytime. By signing up, you agree to our terms of service and privacy policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google privacy policy and terms of service apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/world/asia-pacific/pakistan-condemns-talibans-ban-on-road-trips-for-women The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos