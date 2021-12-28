The ‘Most Read Books’ of 2021 Led by Stories about Donald Trump’s Presidency





NEW YORK – The typical American read this year not to escape reality, but to learn from it. As part of a recent survey to determine the best years in pop culture, OnePoll asked 2,000 Americans to indicate which books they had read on the New York Times bestsellers list of 2021. The result? A surprising trend towards non-fiction and current affairs, with three of the five most popular books specifically focusing on President Donald Trumps last year in office.

In two of those books, the captions even mention the former president by name. Nightmare Scenarios: Inside the Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic That Changed History and I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year. Both books were written by teams of Washington Post journalists.

Meanwhile, the third, Midnight in Washington, details the role of Congressman Adam Schiffs in the two impeachment trials, including his first-hand account of the January 6 riot in the U.S. capital. Other predominant themes included the history of the Americas with racism, explored in How the Word is Transmitted and The 1619 Project as well as discussions of cognitive behavior through titles like What Happened to You? and think again.

In contrast, three of the top-ranked works of fiction come from long-standing book franchises, 21st Birthday a Womens Murder Club mystery Fifty Shades Freed As Told By Christian by EL James, and Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, the latest episode of Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series.

Overall, a third of those surveyed (34%) admit they haven’t read any new reading material in 2021, while more than a quarter of those who have (28%) haven’t read any new reading material in 2021. chose nothing from NYT’s list of bestsellers of the year.

MOST READ BOOKS OF 2021

Nightmare Scenario: In the Trump Administration’s Response to the History-Changing Pandemic – Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta Walk in My Combat Boots: True Stories of America Bravest Warriors – James Patterson and Matt Eversmann with Chris Mooney Only I Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Disastrous Last Year – Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could – Adam Schiff Not All Diamonds and Ros: The Inside Story real housewives of people who lived it To you? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing – Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey Killing the Crowd: Tackling Organized Crime in America – Bill OReilly and Martin Dugard 21st Birthday – James Patterson and Maxine Paetro How to Avoid Climate Catastrophe : The Solutions We Have And The Breakthroughs We Need – Bill Gates How The Word Has Been Spread: A Record of Slavery History Across America Christian – EL James Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone – Diana Gabaldon The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story – Nikole-Hannah Jones et The New York Times Magazine This Is the Fire: What I Say to My Friends About Racism – Don Lemon Cravate: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino & The Presidents Daughter – Bill Clinton and James Patterson State of Terror – Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny Better Off Dead – Lee Child and Andrew Child Tie: The Afghanistan Papers: T The Secret History of War – Craig Whitlockl; The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music – Dave Grohl

BEST BOOKS OF 2021

Walk In My Combat Boots: True Stories from Americas Bravest Warriors – James Patterson and Matt Eversmann with Chris Mooney Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic That Changed History – Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta Not All Diamonds and Ros: The Inside Story real housewives of people who lived it – Dave Quinn, only me can fix it: Donald J. Trump’s catastrophic last year – Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker Midnight in Washington: how we almost lost our democracy and could again – Adam Schiff What Happened To You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing – Bruce D. Perry & Oprah Winfrey Tie: How the Word Got Out: A Review of the History of Slavery Across America – Clint Smith & Killing the Mob: La Fighting Organized Crime in America – Bill OReilly and Martin Dugard The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story – Nikole-Hannah Jones and The New York Times Magazine How to Avoid Climate Catastrophe: The Solutions We Have and The Breakthroughs We Need – Bill Gates Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know – Adam Grant “21st Birthday – James Patterson and Maxine PaetroTie: Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as Told by Christian – EL Jame & Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone – Diana Gabaldon State of Terror – Hillary Rodham Clinton et Louise Penny This Is the Fire: What I Say to My Friends About Racism – Don Lemon Tie: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino & The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present – Paul McCartney Tie: The Afghan istan Papers: The Secret History of the War – Craig Whit lock & The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music – Dave Grohl The Presidents Daughter – Bill Clinton and James Patterson Out of Many, One: Portraits of Americas Immigrants – George W. Bush

