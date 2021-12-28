Personality of the year: Xi Jinping: the new Mao Zedong suddenly became the most powerful person in the world

The Chinese president will surprisingly expand his powers in 2021. The “historic resolution” paved the way for his third term. He even introduced a separate school subject “Xi Jinping’s Socialist Thought.” China is opening a new era – in fact, it is starting a new dictatorship of Mao Zedong.

In China, 300 million students recently had a brand new topic: “Xi Jinping’s Socialist Thought.” It’s about anchoring the president’s ideology in the minds of the next generation. According to the government, extraordinary innovations can help establish a “new era”, “strengthen socialism” and “help young people to establish Marxist beliefs”.

Back Summer announcement This subject is now really integrated into the curriculum and applies to all students of the first year at the university. The new textbooks suddenly showed vivid quotes and beautiful images of Xi Jinping’s smile, as well as anecdotes from his life. “Grandpa Xi is very busy at work. No matter how busy he is, he cares about us and takes care of our growth. It’s a tribute to the manual.

In particular, China’s performance in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic was highlighted. Central slogans such as “Maintaining national security is the duty of every citizen” and “We follow the Communist Party wholeheartedly” were repeatedly broadcast. At first glance, school subjects and textbooks are just strange examples of socialist sub-ideological brainwashing. At the same time, however, they also show the new quality of worship of Chinese rulers.

In 2021, Xi Jinping made a breakthrough in power politics, and its scale is underestimated by the West. The president initially amended the constitution, but in fact only allowed two consecutive terms. Reform designer Deng Xiaoping wrote the lesson from Mao Zedong’s 27 years of terrorism, that the leader of the Chinese Communist Party will never be allowed to exercise absolute power for life. Since then, all Chinese leaders have met the ten-year deadline. Xi Jinping has once again opened the door to one-man lifelong rule.

KP announces “historic resolution”

Xi Jinping in July 2021. (Photo: imago photo / Xinhua News Agency)

Second step towards socialist despotism, Xi Jinping brought together power and functions. The current secretary general of the CPC Central Committee, chairman of the Military Commission and president of the state. To that end, he has assumed the presidency of several new command centers established for him – responsibilities ranging from military and economic reforms to the Cultural Revolution and cybersecurity. As Mao once did, he let himself be called the “great helmsman” (commander-in-chief) by the army and the “head of state” by the party.

Now the third stage of the historic takeover has also taken place. In November, the Communist Party Central Committee adopted a “historic resolution” to ensure its permanent leadership. Since then, Chinese state media have viewed this “historic resolution” as a turning point. In fact, after 1945 and 1981, such a resolution was only passed for the third time in the party’s 100-year history. The country’s founder Mao Zedong took the lead in using this route to seize absolute power in 1945, while Deng Xiaoping marked the era of reform and openness in 1981. Xi Jinping now manifests with these two men. At the end of 2021, Xi Jinping will be officially listed as the “founder of the new era”.

China has the world’s largest navy

Xi Jinping has gone from a one-party dictatorship to an individual dictatorship. Critics of the regime fear China’s control and repression will increase and the totalitarian system will expand. The brutal suppression of free speech and democracy in Hong Kong and the recent aggression against Taiwan are seen as a precursor to the new regime.

Xi Jinping is also vigorously advancing large-scale weapons. New hypersonic weapons have recently made headlines around the world, and the number of Chinese nuclear explosives is increasing dramatically and Western arsenals are shrinking. Aggressive armaments are deployed in space and at sea. China now has the largest navy in the world. “Building a powerful navy has been the wish of generations of the Chinese nation,” Xi Jinping said. And now, shortly before Christmas, US satellite images show that a magnificent new aircraft carrier is clearly on the verge of completion at the Shanghai Jiangnan Shipyard. He will use a state-of-the-art electromagnetic catapult and make an official appearance at the opening of Xi Jinping’s third term.

Xi Jinping will rise to political power in 2021, when the United States and Europe were weakened by the pandemic. Washington’s political leadership appears to have been hit hard and European political power is faltering due to the Brexit-Russia conflict. To the global public, Xi Jinping has suddenly become the most powerful person in the world. According to British economic researchers, China is expected to replace the United States as the world’s largest economy as early as 2028, five years earlier than expected, which matches this situation. Then the new Chinese Mao Zedong could still be in power.