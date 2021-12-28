Trump’s estimate of dead voters in Georgia was just a little wrong





It is not for him to exaggerate. Photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

In his infamous appeal to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in January 2021, former President Trump lambasted the many different ways in which the state’s presidential competition was allegedly stolen from him (before he simply asked to Raffensperger to find him more votes). One of Trump’s concerns was dead voters, according to the transcript of the call:

So the dead people voted, and I think the number is close to 5,000 people. And they went to the obituaries. They’ve used all kinds of methods to come up with a specific number, and a low is close to about 5,000 voters.

Typically consistent stuff, but Trump’s assorted ramblings since the election led to inquiry after inquiry by election officials in Georgia, who took on the pipe-dreaming task of convincing him and his allies that there was no funny business last November.

The most recent was an investigation by the Georgias State Election Board, specifically addressing the issue of dead voters. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Council, sifting through dozens of allegations, found that almost all of the people believed to have died in such cases were in fact alive and that the actual number of offenses was four. .

And rather than any systemic cheating effort, these cases were the result of extremely rare individual deceptions:

In one case, a 74-year-old widow submitted a postal ballot on behalf of her husband, William Nelson, after his death in September 2020.

He was going to vote Republican, and she said, I’m going to cancel your vote because I vote Democratic. It was kind of a joke between them, Barry Bishop, attorney for Sharon Nelson of Canton, told the state election commission. She received the postal ballot and carried out her wishes. Now she realizes that was the wrong thing to do.

The four perpetrators were referred to the state attorney general’s office. So we can close the book on this chapter, and Trump will surely be satisfied and never pick it up again, right? To the right?

Subscribe to the Intelligencer newsletter

Daily news about the politics, business and technology that shape our world.

Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email address, you agree to our terms and privacy notices and to receive our email correspondence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2021/12/trumps-estimate-of-dead-georgia-voters-was-just-a-bit-off.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos