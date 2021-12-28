Jesus, Obama and Muhammad Were Turks, According to False Turkish Claims

There is nothing wrong with being proud of your nationality, ethnicity or religion. However, when that pride becomes so fanatical, reaching the level of absurdity, then we are dealing with someone who has lost all sense of reality.

Turkish political analyst Burak Bekdil admitted in his July 30, 2021 article published by BESA Center Perspectives: The Turkish-Islamist psyche is sensitive to the traps of honor, fatalism, conspiracy, exaltation, publicity and confusion.

Over the years, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made many bizarre statements that raise suspicions about his sanity.

Here are some examples of Erdogans’ crazy statements.

In 2014, Erdogan told a group of Latin American Muslims visiting Istanbul that Muslim pilgrims discovered America centuries before Christopher Columbus: it is alleged that the American continent was discovered by Columbus in 1492. In fact , Muslim sailors reached the American continent 314 years before Columbus in 1178. In his memoirs, Christopher Columbus mentions the existence of a mosque on top of a hill on the coast of Cuba. A mosque would be perfect on this hill today. Of course, Columbus never said such a thing in his memoirs.

In another far-fetched claim, Pres. Erdogan announced that Turkey will send a spacecraft with a Turkish astronaut to the moon in 2023 on the occasion of the centenary of the Republic of Turkey. He speculated that a female astronaut could be part of the Turkish space team. It would be interesting to see how bankrupt Turkey could spend billions of dollars on such a wacky adventure, not to mention its lack of space technology. Maybe this whole subject is a hoax to distract people from their woes and empty pockets to gaze at the moon and stars! A skeptical Turk said sarcastically: We can’t go to the supermarket, so how will we get into space? Another Turk remarked, We were unable to distribute masks [for COVID] to citizens, so how do we get into space?

Before Erdogan could dream of going to space, he would have to worry about the collapse of the pound, millions of unemployed Turks and a huge percentage of its population suffering from abject poverty. According to Turkish sources, 34 million Turks are on the brink of famine. In the first half of 2020, 1.6 million Turkish families saw their electricity and gas cut off because they could not pay their bills.

Bekdil wrote that he grew up in classrooms filled with mottos like A Turk is Worth the World, Turks have had to fight the seven greatest world powers, and a Turk’s only friend is another Turk. Our textbooks have taught us that the supreme Turkish race has ruled the whole world for centuries; that the Ottoman Empire only collapsed after a coalition of world powers attacked it; that we lost World War I because we allied with the Germans, who were defeated (not us); and that one day we will make the whole planet Turkish. We were taught that an Ottoman warrior could continue to fight even after being beheaded by the [Byzantine] enemy.

As a result, Bekdil explained, Turks are hungry for fairy tales about the good life they haven’t been able to enjoy over the past century, but think they deserve it. Any good-humored propaganda, even Erdogan’s famous The West, including the Germans, makes us jealous! tirade, finds millions of receptive listeners in Turkey’s postmodern nonsense market.

In one item titled, Jesus Was Turkish: the Bizarre Resurgence of Pseudo-Turkology, Luka Ivan Jukic wrote in NEW / LINES magazine: You would be forgiven for not knowing that former US President Barack Obama was a Turk. Or that Jesus Christ and the Prophet Muhammad were also of Turkish descent. You would be forgiven for not knowing that Russia is truly a great Turkish nation, that Kazakhs and Japanese are genetically identical, or that the legendary English King Arthur was, you guessed it, a Turk. You would be forgiven because none of this is true. Yet in countries from Central Europe to Central Asia and everywhere in between, supposed historical facts like these and the theories they support have made their way out of the minds of overzealous academics and pseudo-academics in national textbooks, popular culture and, indeed, official government. ideology.

In 1932, the Turkish Language Institute invented the false Sun Language Theory which claimed that the Turkish language was the source of all human language and therefore of all human civilization, Jukic wrote. Linguists at the Institute claimed that the language was invented by sun-worshiping Proto-Turks in Central Asia while babbling about the sun. In addition, the Turkish History Thesis claimed that the Turks brought civilization to China, Europe, India and elsewhere when they migrated from the Eurasian steppe. These pseudo-theories found their way into Turkish textbooks and popular books, brainwashing generations of Turks. Most of the proponents of these pseudo-scientific claims are followers of Pres. Erdogan.

There is no such thing as a great race. All people are equal. They are all children of God. While claims to superiority may satisfy a vain human inclination, no one should treat other races as inferior.