Indian government prevents charity founded by Mother Teresa from receiving foreign funds | World news





The Indian government has prevented a charity founded by Mother Teresa from receiving foreign funds. The Missionaries of Charity, who run schools, clinics, hospices and homes for abandoned children in India, had applied for the renewal of their foreign funding license. But on Christmas Day, India’s interior ministry said it had rejected the request because of “unfavorable contributions”. Picture:

Shanti Dan is a house run for women with mental health problems by the Missionaries of Charity, founded by Mother Teresa

In a statement on Monday, the association said it would not operate any foreign funding account “until the issue is resolved.” The Missionaries of Charity is one of the best known Catholic charities in the world and is made up of thousands of nuns overseeing community projects. It was founded in Calcutta in 1950 by Mother Teresa, who was herself a Roman Catholic nun and had moved to India. The association operates hundreds of shelters that care for some of the world’s most needy people which it has described as “the poorest of the poor”. Picture:

Critics say religious tensions have increased under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government

Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 for her humanitarian work, born in Macedonia Mother Teresa was declared a saint by Pope Francis in 2016 – almost 20 years after his death in 1997. Some Hindus have accused the charity of using its programs to convert people to Christianity – which it denies. Critics say religious tensions have increased under prime minister by Narendra Modi government. There has been a recent spate of attacks on Christians in parts of India by right-wing Hindu groups, which accuse pastors and churches of forced conversions. Picture:

Nobel Peace Prize laureates Mother Teresa and Archbishop Desmond Tutu met in Cape Town in 1988

Hindu vigilantes disrupted Christmas celebrations in parts of the country this year, protesting outside religious rallies and vandalizing a church in northern India. India is home to around 18 million Catholics, but they are a small minority compared to the nearly 1.4 billion Hindus. Last year, Mr. Modi’s government imposed restrictions on foreign funding of some India-based charities and other NGOs, including freezing bank accounts owned by Amnesty International. On Monday, the Indian government clarified that it had not frozen any accounts associated with the Missionaries of Charity.

