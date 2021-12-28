Mercedes Maybach S650 Guard is the new transport of PM Modi





The luxury limousine offers VR10 level ballistic protection capable of withstanding armor-piercing bullets. The Prime Minister of India has a new armored vehicle in the fleet, the Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard. Based on the previous generation S-Class, the Maybach S650 Guard would offer one of the highest levels of protection available to civilian buyers. Maybach S650 Guard provides the best occupant protection outside of military vehicles

Powered by a 6.0-liter petrol V12

Heavily reinforced body can resist bullets and explosives Mercedes Maybach S650 Guard: a brief overview Rated to offer VR 10 occupant protection levels, the S650 Guard features a reinforced shell and glass enclosure capable of withstanding armor-piercing bullets, as well as explosive force of up to 15kg. TNT up to 2 m away. The S650 Guard is also equipped with a self-sealing fuel tank. The luxury limousine can further be equipped with a kit such as automatic fire extinguisher system, external communication system, emergency fresh air system and more according to the desire of the Buyer. The Prime Minister’s transport can be expected to sport a number of modifications classified for increased safety and security. Inside, the standard Maybach S650 Guard gets the lavish and luxurious interior of the regular Maybach, with power rear seats, multi-zone climate control and more. The Maybach S650 is also longer than the standard S-Class, adding even more room for rear passengers. On the outside, there isn’t much to distinguish the Guard from its standard Maybach S650, only a closer look is likely to identify any differences. The Maybach S650 Guard is powered by a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine that develops 630 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque in the standard Maybach S650. Mercedes recently revealed the new S-class guard in international markets, so it’s fair to say that a new Maybach Guard could also be in the works. Image source PM Narendra Modi Image credit: GDP Copyright (c) Coach India. All rights reserved.

