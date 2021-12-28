PGA of America Reaches Agreement with Trump Organization Regarding Transfer of PGA Championship 2022 | Golf News and Tour Information





The PGA of America announced on Tuesday that it has settled a dispute with the Trump Organization over the PGA’s decision to cancel its contract with Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ, to host the 2022 PGA Championship.

The PGA of America awarded its flagship event to Trump Bedminster in May 2014, before Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the U.S. presidency. Three years later, the course hosted the USGAs US Womens Open in 2017, which Trump watched on location. However, in January, days after supporters of President Trump stormed the United States Capitol during a joint session of Congress to formalize President Joe Bidens’ electoral victory, the PGA of Americas cast a vote to move their tournament away from Bedminster ownership, later awarding Southern Hills to Tulsa.

It became clear that holding the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand and jeopardize the ability of the PGAs to run many programs and maintain the longevity of our mission, Jim Richerson, PGA President from America, said in January.

In response, a spokesperson for the Trump Organization called the move a breach of a binding contract and said the governing body had no right to terminate the agreement.

But whatever challenges the Trump Organization posed, they have now been resolved with Tuesday’s announcement. (The PGA of America and the Trump Organization have said details of the settlement will be kept confidential.)

Trump Organizations’ contribution to the golf community is appreciated, the PGA of America said in a statement. We are grateful that the company employs hundreds of dedicated PGA professionals and constantly gives back to the golf community by hosting charity events and sponsoring junior golf programs.

This is not the first time that the PGA of America has moved a planned event from a Trump venue. The organization and Trump have mutually agreed that the 2015 Golf Grand Slam should not be held at the Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles following Trump’s comments about Mexican immigrants at a presidential rally. The event was eventually called off after being unable to find a host.

The 2022 PGA Championship will travel to Southern Hills for a fifth time, a record in May. Phil Mickelson is the defending champion.

