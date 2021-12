Turkish influencer convicted of posing with penis sculpture at Amsterdam sex museum

A Turkish social media influencer was reportedly given a five-month suspended prison sentence for breaking obscenity laws in her country after posing with a giant penis at Amsterdam’s famous Sex Museum. Merve Taskin, 23, who has around 573,000 subscribers on Instagram, used the site to share pictures of sex toys she bought from the museum on a birthday trip to the Netherlands in January 2020. In one striking image, the daring brunette is seen straddling the massive member as she sits on a pair of gargantuan gonads. Other images she posted included penis-shaped pasta, a sexy bottle opener and a snap of her standing behind a door designed after a brothel in the Dutch capital’s famous red light district. While Taskin deemed the pictures innocent enough, the Turkish authorities took offense and slapped her with the charges under article 226 of her country’s penal code, related to obscenity. Under Turkish law Taskin faced up to three years in prison, but was given a five-month suspended sentence, not so harsh, the Daily Star reported. She wrote on her Instagram page that the sentence means “if I don’t willfully commit a crime within five years, the provision will be overturned with all its consequences.” Merve Taskin was given a five-month suspended prison sentence for breaking obscenity laws in Amsterdam after posting a video of her posing with a giant penis at the Amsterdam Sex Museum. Newsflash “Against the advice, we have stated that, in general, my posts are within the limits of freedom of expression, that there is no precedent in the world, and that this concrete situation does not mean that our investigative authority is carrying out an investigation that will set an example for the world, but that it shows how far we are from the world in terms of freedom of expression, she added in the post, according to a translation. from Turkish. “However, the court didn’t agree with us, so they sentenced me to five months in prison,” Taskin said. Museum director Monique van Marle said after sentencing that the installation is meant to educate people around the world about the history of sex. The Turkish authorities claim that Merve Taskin violated article 226 of the penal code relating to the obscenity of the country. Instagram “We admire you for expressing yourself and posting such photos,” she added, “said the Daily Star. Human rights groups have said freedom of expression online has taken a hit in Turkey under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government. Turkey remains one of the most difficult places in the European region to exercise its right to freedom of expression and expression, according to Freedom House, a nonprofit group that conducts research and advocacy on democracy , political freedom and human rights.

