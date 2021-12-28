Xi Jinping calls for wisdom and strength in party history





00:47 Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, called for drawing wisdom and strength from the party’s century-old history, while stressing the importance of strengthening the construction of the Party’s Central Political Bureau. Xi Jinping spoke at the Politburo meeting of the CPC Central Committee in Beijing on Monday and Tuesday. When Xi Jinping presided over the two-day “democratic life meeting”, he called for building historic confidence and strengthening national unity. The “Conference on Democratic Life” has a long tradition of the CCP. Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee reflect on their performance, criticize each other and criticize each other. The meeting first considered the report on the implementation of the eight-point decision to improve the style of the Politburo in 2021 and the report on resolving “form as a form” and reducing the burden of the base. class. Afterwards, the Politburo members took the floor one by one, examining each other from all angles. Xi Jinping responded to each member’s speeches, acknowledging that progress had been made, and at the same time made new demands. “Our party comes from the people, is rooted in the people and is committed to serving the people,” Xi Jinping reiterated at the meeting, calling on the entire party, especially the Politburo members, to remain loyal to their initial aspirations. And the founding mission. Next year, the Chinese Communist Party will hold its 20th National Congress. President Xi urged Politburo members to carry out their duties with seriousness and to accomplish all of their duties with a strong sense of political responsibility and historic mission. a good start At the meeting, Chinese senior leadership reached a consensus, highlighting China’s main achievements in tackling the epidemic in 2021, and stressed that China will ensure that the “14th Five-Year Plan ”(2021-2025) is off to a good start. 2021 is the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. The meeting stressed that China will win the battle against poverty as planned, build a moderately prosperous society globally, and achieve its first centenary goal. A statement released after the meeting said, “China has started to build a modern socialist country and is moving towards the second centenary goal.” He also added that the party and the state have made significant progress in all aspects of their efforts. . A year has passed and the world is facing the double impact of changes not seen in a century and the COVID-19 pandemic. China faces extremely difficult tasks in the prevention and control of COVID-19 and national economic and social development. read. The meeting stressed that the party and the country fully take into account national and international situations, coordinate the response to COVID-19 with economic and social development, and adhere to both development and security. The meeting stressed that the country has accelerated the implementation of a new development model, strengthened the country’s strategic strength in science and technology, and deepened reform and opening-up. The press release indicates that social stability has been maintained. Effectively guarantee people’s livelihoods, advance the construction of ecological civilization, advance the modernization of national defense and military, and respond to many kinds of severe natural disasters, making steady progress. The importance of Xi Jinping’s central position The meeting demanded that Xi Jinping’s position as the Party Central Committee and the central position of the entire party, as well as the centralized authority and leadership of the Party Central Committee, be maintained. The statement said the party established Xi Jinping’s central position in the Party Central Committee and the whole party, and clarified the guiding role of Xi Jinping’s thought on Chinese-style socialism in the news. time. It embodies the common will of the party, the army and the people of all ethnic groups in the country, and is of decisive importance in advancing the cause of the party and the state in the new era and moving the historical process forward. of national rejuvenation. , he added. Since the 18th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, the governing parties’ environment has been complicated and changing, and the tasks have been arduous and arduous. Xi Jinping led the party and the country to resolve many thorny issues that were put on the agenda but not resolved, and accomplished many things they wanted to do but failed to do, and promoted historical achievements and historical changes in the Chinese cause. Party and country. Improve the party style The meeting underlined that the working style of parties has improved considerably over the past nine years. After unremitting efforts, many deeply rooted issues were resolved, and the burden on the cadres and the masses greatly improved. Basically. The meeting pointed out that the Chinese Communist Party carries out activities to study the history of the party, perpetuates the great spirit of party building, inherits and perpetuates the glorious tradition and refined style of the party, and ensures strict governance of the party. . He also called for continuing to fight against formality, bureaucracy, hedonism and extravagance, and opposing the privilege-seeking attitude and behavior.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / Jun 24, 2020 / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that outlines the main benefits of comparing multiple auto insurance quotes. For more information and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ Modern society has many technological advantages. An important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the Internet, the shopping habits of many people have changed dramatically. The auto insurance industry has not been immune to these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which vendors have the best deals. View Photos The advantages of comparing auto insurance quotes online are as follows: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and anytime. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites do not have specific schedules and are available at all times. Drivers with busy work schedules can compare quotes from anywhere at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choice. Almost all insurers, whether they are well-known brands or just local insurers, are present online. Online quotes will allow policyholders to discover several insurance companies and check their rates. Drivers are no longer required to obtain quotes from a few well-known insurance companies. In addition, local and regional insurers may offer lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if customers provide accurate and real information about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can lower price estimates, but when it comes to an insurance company, lying to them is pointless. Usually, insurance companies research a potential client before granting them coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. While drivers are advised not to choose a policy based on price alone, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, making comparison faster and easier. For more information, money saving tips and free auto insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online life insurance quote provider , housing, health and automobile. This website is unique in that it is not limited to just one type of insurance provider but offers customers the best deals from many different online insurers. This way, customers have access to offers from multiple carriers in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or national agencies, branded insurance companies, etc. “Online quotes can easily help drivers get better auto insurance deals. fill out an online form with accurate, real information, then compare prices, ”said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company name: Internet Marketing Company Contact person Name: Gurgu Phone number: (818) 359-3898 Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org See source version on accesswire.Com: https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of – Comparison-Insurance-Auto-Quote-Online See photos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tittlepress.com/world/1406349/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos