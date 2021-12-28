Politics
PM Modi to visit Punjab on January 5, first visit before next polls
Ahead of the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the election-linked state on January 5. PM Modi will travel to the state to lay the foundation stone for the PGI satellite center in Ferozepur. This will be the Prime Minister’s first visit to the Punjab before the Punjab elections and after the repeal of agricultural laws.
Prime Minister Modi last visited the state in 2020, before protests against agricultural laws erupted. Earlier on December 11, farmers announced the protest disbursement from the borders after Prime Minister Modi announced the repeal of all three laws. Following this, the Prime Minister will now visit the state before the next elections. PM Modi will arrive in the state on January 5 to inaugurate the PGI satellite center, which is a Rs 450 crore project.
The Prime Minister’s visit is considered crucial for the Bharatiya Janata party ahead of the 2022 elections. The party plans to gather as many crowds as possible at the inauguration center to attend the Prime Minister’s speech. Prime Minister Modi will also meet party leaders here ahead of the next polls.
BJP says “CM will have to be decided after the results”
The BJP claimed on Monday that the CM face of its alliance comprising the Congress of Punjab Lok and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) will not be decided until after the election results. Speaking to the media, BJP Punjab polls manager Gajendra Singh Shekhawat explained that the BJP does not have a tradition of announcing a CM candidate in states where it has never won before. To support his point, he cited the example of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra where Yogi Adityanath, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Devendra Fadnavis were not declared CM candidates.
Earlier, former Punjabi CM Amarinder Singh and SAD (S) Chief Sukhdev Dhindsa met with BJP President JP Nadda and Union Interior Minister Amit Shah in the nation’s capital. Speaking after the meeting, Shekhawat reiterated that his party, the Punjab Lok Congress and the SAD (S) will jointly contest the state elections. Further, he revealed that a committee will be formed to finalize the seat sharing issues and also added that a joint manifesto will be unveiled in the near future.
Image: PTI
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/politics/pm-modi-to-visit-punjab-on-january-5-first-visit-ahead-of-upcoming-polls.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]