PM Modi to visit Punjab on January 5, first visit before next polls

Ahead of the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the election-linked state on January 5. PM Modi will travel to the state to lay the foundation stone for the PGI satellite center in Ferozepur. This will be the Prime Minister’s first visit to the Punjab before the Punjab elections and after the repeal of agricultural laws.

Prime Minister Modi last visited the state in 2020, before protests against agricultural laws erupted. Earlier on December 11, farmers announced the protest disbursement from the borders after Prime Minister Modi announced the repeal of all three laws. Following this, the Prime Minister will now visit the state before the next elections. PM Modi will arrive in the state on January 5 to inaugurate the PGI satellite center, which is a Rs 450 crore project.

The Prime Minister’s visit is considered crucial for the Bharatiya Janata party ahead of the 2022 elections. The party plans to gather as many crowds as possible at the inauguration center to attend the Prime Minister’s speech. Prime Minister Modi will also meet party leaders here ahead of the next polls.

BJP says “CM will have to be decided after the results”

The BJP claimed on Monday that the CM face of its alliance comprising the Congress of Punjab Lok and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) will not be decided until after the election results. Speaking to the media, BJP Punjab polls manager Gajendra Singh Shekhawat explained that the BJP does not have a tradition of announcing a CM candidate in states where it has never won before. To support his point, he cited the example of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra where Yogi Adityanath, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Devendra Fadnavis were not declared CM candidates.

Earlier, former Punjabi CM Amarinder Singh and SAD (S) Chief Sukhdev Dhindsa met with BJP President JP Nadda and Union Interior Minister Amit Shah in the nation’s capital. Speaking after the meeting, Shekhawat reiterated that his party, the Punjab Lok Congress and the SAD (S) will jointly contest the state elections. Further, he revealed that a committee will be formed to finalize the seat sharing issues and also added that a joint manifesto will be unveiled in the near future.

