Jared Schmeck: You can’t troll the President with “Come on, Brandon” and then play the victim (Notice)





With families watching a live “Santa tracker” event featuring the President and First Lady Jill Biden, Schmeck called and was one of the lucky people chosen to speak to the First Family. The call started off amicably enough, as Schmeck described what his young children wanted for Christmas and Joe Biden joked that the children – who according to an interview with Schmeck were listening to the call – had to go to bed at 9 p.m. . for Santa to come. After the two Bidens took turns wishing Schmeck and his family “a wonderful Christmas”, the father of four responded with “Merry Christmas” followed by the coded phrase “Let’s go Brandon!” For those who don’t know, “Let’s go Brandon” is a right-wing song that means “F ** k Joe Biden”.

The origin of this sentence seems to come from a NASCAR race in early October, when a reporter misheard some in the crowd chanting “F ** k Joe Biden”, thinking instead that they were cheering on racing driver Brandon Brown with the statement, “Come on Brandon.”

Since then, various figures on the right – from members of Congress to the GOP to Donald Trump Jr. – have used the saying “Come on Brandon” to tell Biden to… well, you know.

On Friday, Schmeck went further by trolling the Bidens in front of them with this coded expression. The father of four is now – as you can imagine – facing a tsunami of criticism for essentially dropping the coded equivalent of an “F” bomb on a Christmas Eve special designed for families can follow Santa Claus.

For example, Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell from California tweeted, “I refuse to believe that we are so indecent as people. Not on Christmas Eve… We’re better than that. Be nice and # MerryChristmas.

I believe as Americans we have a right to say anything we want to criticize a president – from “Come on Brandon” to a blatant “F ** k you”. Our right to freedom of expression must be guarded with vigilance, especially when we talk about political issues and our elected officials.

Schmeck’s remark on a Christmas Eve special with families watching was despicable, but he should always be allowed to say it if he wishes. (A YouTube video of the call apparently posted by members of Schmeck’s family claims in the description that he was unaware the call was being broadcast live.)

That said, there are plenty of other reasons to slam Schmeck. First, I find it pathetic that Schmeck and others on the right are politically correct when it comes to saying what they really think about a president. If you want to curse a sitting POTUS, at least have the courage to do it outright rather than playing politically correct games and hiding behind code phrases.

When the tagline was accidentally created for the first time, “Come on Brandon” seemed to some a funny way of criticizing Biden. But that is long gone, as the right wing burned the phrase through abuse – of the Michigan Conservative Coalition naming a fall festival after the phrase to a Republican congressman wearing a face mask on the house floor with the top sentence to a GOP congressman in Florida spelling out the words in his Christmas light display and so on.

If the right had more professional comedians, maybe they could find new ways to be funny by criticizing Biden – but then again, you could put all the famous conservative comedians in a Toyota Prius and have still room in the back seat for parcels.

But even worse than the cowardice of being PC when it comes to political slurs, Schmeck is now making the conservative cliché that he is being unfairly criticized for being criticized for his “joke”. Schmeck complained to the Oregonian about threatening calls he received after the live broadcast, saying, “Now I’m under attack for using my free speech.”

Aww, poor “victim” Schmeck. Apparently he thinks he should be able to tell Biden to fuck off on a family vacation call, but no one should be able to challenge his actions.

Sorry, that’s not how free speech works. If you want to troll a president to seemingly make the others on the right happy, you can expect criticism. If you don’t want criticism for having painfully thin skin, then don’t say “Come on Brandon” on a Christmas Eve special. It’s that simple.

Schmeck told a local Oregon newspaper that he was not a “Trumper” and admitted that “Come on Brandon” had a “vulgar” meaning, but claimed vulgarity was not his intention. Instead, he said it was “an innocent joke to also express my divine right to jokingly express my frustrations” about Biden’s policies, such as the federal vaccine warrants and the rise in inflation. However, all doubts about Schmeck’s partisan intent have come to an end. On Monday when, as Raw Story reported, he appeared on Steve Bannon’s podcast, where he refuted previous reports that he was not a Trump supporter. He also said: “Donald Trump is my president and he should still be president right now.” Schmeck then added the lie: “The election was 100% stolen. So I just want to make this clear.”

Schmeck appears to have the right-wing victim mentality. Still, I don’t have any bad wishes for Jared Schmeck.

Instead, I just hope he enjoys Biden’s upcoming second year as president. And oh yeah, I hope no one is going to say, “Let’s go Jared!”

