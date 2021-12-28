Boris Johnson’s contempt for checks and balances





For a Prime Minister so apparently attached to individual freedoms, Boris Johnson’s administration is particularly heedless of the checks and balances that guarantee them. Since his shameful attempt to suspend Parliament during the Brexit battle, he has shown himself ready to overturn conventions and challenge institutions in the name of ‘what works’. Despite his current political difficulties – or even because of them – Johnson could still try to go further in 2022. The past year has seen rules restricting the powers of judicial checks, threats to BBC funding, efforts to install cronies in key roles in public bodies and draconian legislation limiting protest powers. There are proposals to change the human rights law. Voting reforms to require ID (common in many countries but foreign to Britain) are seen as an effort to suppress votes by opponents. Initiatives to let ministers set the strategic direction of the Election Commission are worrying. In its battles with the EU, the government openly threatened to violate a treaty it had signed a few months earlier. Some perspective is needed. Previous governments restricted the right to protest. Tony Blair sought to restrict the right to a jury trial. Margaret Thatcher abolished the Greater London Council and nearly all prime ministers sought to place allies in key public service roles. Moreover, none of the areas the government wants to reform is beyond improvement. What is different now is Johnson’s continued disregard for convention and his lack of concern for the behavior he would speak out if his party were in opposition. His approach to constitution is driven by two related impulses. One is the belief in the supremacy of parliament over all other institutions (and the supremacy of the executive within it). The second is his own aversion to controls independent of his authority. These two elements combine to make him wary of judges, regulators, civil servants and other institutions. Added to this is the view of many of its allies that too many important institutions have been captured by a progressive elite whose views are out of step with much of society. Proponents are pressured to disparage any aspect of civil society that is not slavishly in the message in a way that can only undermine faith in democracy in general. The Brexit battles reinforced those instincts, creating a bunker mentality among Tories who saw any opposition as an elite plot to thwart their referendum victory. These instincts unfortunately did not dissipate in the victory. While talks about a cohesive agenda to undermine democratic norms are overblown – if only because carefully considered plans are not the hallmark of this government – the Prime Minister’s flippant attitude to government officials is overdone. institutions and bodies that support liberal democracy in the UK is of concern. Johnson is not Donald Trump. Most of its values ​​are dominant. But he’s drawn to the unconventional style of men like the former US president when political challenges loom. He also likes to provoke his opponents. The saying goes that the price of freedom is eternal vigilance. Faced with the rise of populism, Western democracies are faced with the unpleasant fact that the standards they have long taken for granted are less secure than they wished to believe. Johnson’s fault is less a desire to weaken democracy and more of not caring enough about defending it. But the dangers are the same. The Conservatives have long bragged about standing up for British institutions. It is time for Conservative MPs to live up to this reputation and curb the careless instincts of their own leaders.

