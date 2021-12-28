Trump vaccine heresy shows populism is not a monolith





Before the revolution devours hers, she gives them a chance. “People often forget, for example, how old Trump is,” sympathetic Candace Owens said over the weekend. The right-wing broadcaster had just listened to the former US president banging his drums for the Covid-19 vaccination on quack alternatives. As a mitigation of this heresy, she asked dismayed Republicans to consider her generation’s ignorance of alternative media and “independent research.” “Like, they were from a time before television,” said Owens, of the megastar from The Apprentice.

Trump has elicited boos and taunts at his own rallies to, for example, praise vaccines. Even more right-wing expert Alex Jones wonders whether it is ignorance or “evil” that has led him astray. None of this corresponds to a Robespierre level drop in crowd affections. The Republican presidential nomination in 2024 is still Trump’s to waste. But events elsewhere in the democratic world suggest that something is happening. For much of the past decade, Marine Le Pen has tried to paint a polish of respectability on the French far right. His party changed its name, relaxed its stance on capital punishment and made some kind of peace with the EU.

For this “rapprochement with power”, as her father calls it, she has to endure more than the sting of her parental discontent. She must also watch a significant number of her voters turn to Eric Zemmour’s much less protected nativism. A runner-up in two presidential elections in this young century, polls suggest France’s far right may be too divided to qualify for the final round next year.

It is at least a schism within the opposition. In Britain, purity tests take place within a ruling party. Having reached the post of Prime Minister as a hardline Brexit supporter, Boris Johnson now has the Tory right to doubt his doctrinal commitment. Where are the tax cuts and the pyre of labor law? And what is all this about an EU border in the Irish Sea? The Brexit secretary resigned him earlier this month. He’s unlikely to be the last to find half or even nine-tenths of an unsatisfying bread. Right or left, the eternal condition of the ideologue is disappointment.

It would be rash to rule out coincidence here. These are three very different political regimes, but in each one a leader bowed to the most angry class of voters, enjoyed enormous success, and then found that tribe increasingly difficult to appease. . In two of the cases, the rift between leader and ruled does not even take place within government, the usual place of forced compromises with reality. Imagine Trump’s fate right now if it was his White House that were to release the vaccine. Imagine that Le Pen has to take the concrete decisions of President Emmanuel Macron regarding fuel taxes.

There is something here to encourage political moderates in 2022, and something to bother them. The first is pretty clear. Populism is scissiparous. By all means, face it, refute it and overtake it from the countryside. Take it all very seriously. But don’t imagine a monolith where there is only embryonic negative energy. Don’t underestimate the other side’s ability to break down on its own. Trump once said he could shoot civilians on the streets without losing his main constituents. And it is still true that no crime has turned them against him. But that doesn’t mean that no ideological breach can.

Friendly fire on Trump reveals his vulnerability. The trouble is, it also shows just how hardened populism has been. If we learned anything in 2021, it’s that it’s now much more than a cult of personality. It became a creed with philosophical and almost theological red lines, even though it took a unique pandemic to burn them. Townspeople will not follow the Pied Piper anywhere.

It wasn’t so obvious a few years ago. Trump has failed to build a wall against Mexico without much grief on his side. On foreign policy issues as important as North Korea, he has alternated nuclear threats and the unconditional demeaning of a dictator half his age. Once again, his supporters followed him. He even cut taxes and regulations for American businesses, having run like a regular man. A British Labor politician, enraged by textbook ideologues, once defined socialism as anything “a Labor government does”. For much of his presidency, it seemed like American populism was what Trump was doing. As recently as this year, it was forgivable to ask if the movement could exist without him.

It is now clear that he can exist by actively challenging him to him. It has a substance and a dynamic independent of any leadership. As true as this is in the United Kingdom and in France as well, it is in the United States that the situation is most serious. Investigations into the Capitol seat last January reveal that various Republicans, including blood relatives, urged Trump to calm his people down that day. How touching to believe he had their ears.

