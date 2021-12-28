PM Modi driving becomes safer with new Mercedes Maybach S 650 guard





President Ram Nath Kovind switched to a Mercedes-Benz S-Class Pullman Maybach Guard earlier this year – PM Modi has followed suit Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a new set of wheels in the form of an armored Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard. Having previously used a Range Rover Vogue and a Toyota Land Cruiser for the past few years, the PM was recently seen in the new Maybach S 650 which offers the VR10 level of protection which is the highest protection ever seen in a vehicle from production. PM Modi gets a new car Prime Minister Modi was seen in this new vehicle at Hyderabad House in Delhi when he arrived to greet Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard achieves the VR10 protection level, which means that it receives glass panes and a shell that is not only able to withstand bullets, but can also protect its occupants from the assaults of an AK rifle. 47. Proclaimed Explosive Resistant Vehicle (ERV) 2010, the S 650 Guard also protects against an assault against 5 kg of TNT at a distance of 2 meters. It offers the highest level of armored protection available on a production car. The S 650 Guard can withstand bullet attacks thanks to its upgraded windows and bodywork, and can take an assault with AK-47 rifles. The windows are 10 centimeters (almost four inches) thick and covered with a polycarbonate coating on the inside, while its underbody is heavily armored to protect occupants from a direct explosion. The cabin also has a built-in oxygen tank in the event of a gas attack. The tank is made of a material similar to that used by Boeing for its Apache AH-64 tank attack helicopters and is given a special coating to instantly seal holes after a bullet. The armored limousine rolls on Michelin PAX run-flat tires allowing the vehicle to escape quickly despite a puncture. It can be used for a distance of up to 30 kilometers (19 miles) after going flat. The cabin is equipped with a host of luxuries including a seat massager and the rear seats are positioned further back allowing more legroom and a separate communication system. The Maybach S 650 Guard measures 5.45mm in length, 1,899mm in width and 1,498mm in height with a wheelbase of 3,365mm. It has been specially requested for the enhanced security of PM security by the special protection group SPG, and 2 of these vehicles have been ordered, the second serving as a decoy, each priced at around Rs 12 crore. Engine specifications The Mercedes Maybach S 650 Guard is powered by a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine producing 516 hp and 900 Nm of torque. The top speed is 160 km / h. The top speed is much lower than that of the standard Mercedes Maybach without Guard. This is because the Guard variant weighs a lot more. Mercedes did not reveal the weight and the list of features is not available – for safety reasons. In addition to a new set of wheels for PM Modi, Ram President Nath Kovind also received a new Mercedes-Benz S-Class Pullman Maybach Guard earlier this year. Compared to its previous W221 S-Guard which offered VR7 protection, the S 600 Pullman Guard is capable of VR9 level protection. Like the S650 Guard, the Mercedes-Maybach S 600 Pullman is also a bespoke vehicle. Both of these upgraded vehicles were due to arrive in 2020 but have been delayed due to cost reductions due to the ongoing pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rushlane.com/pm-modi-mercedes-maybach-s-650-guard-12421487.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos