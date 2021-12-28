Struggling trumps at UK golf resorts demanded millions in COVID aids while chairman





Former President Donald Trump’s golf resorts in Scotland demanded nearly $ 4 million in COVID aid from the UK government while in office, according to financial documents released in the UK.

The ailing seaside resorts of ex-President Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire and Trump International Scotland in Aberdeenshire lost millions last year amid the pandemic (whether counted in dollars or pounds) and received heavy leave payments after downsizing. The emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution prohibits federal officials from receiving payments from foreign governments, although Trump sidestepped this by ostensibly ceding control of his business to his children while in office, although he has retained its financial interest in its family businesses.

The UK government made the payments after the resorts of Turnberry and Trump International reported losses of $ 8.9 million in 2020. Company documents partly attributed the losses to Brexit, the UK’s withdrawal the European Union, which Trump ardently backed by saying he had disrupted supply chains, the BBC first reported. .

“Brexit has also had an impact on our business, as supply chains have been affected by the availability of drivers and staff, reducing deliveries and the availability of some product lines,” a dossier said, according to The Independent.

The company also blamed the UK government’s foreclosure policies. Even though 273 workers from the two courts were made redundant, Eric Trump said in one of the files that government COVID assistance was “helpful in keeping as many jobs as possible” but that “the uncertainty of the duration of the support and the continued impact of the pandemic meant layoffs were needed to prepare the company for the long-term effects on the hospitality industry. “

A review by The Guardian found that documents show the two Scottish stations owe Trump personally nearly $ 180 million, although their combined assets are currently only valued at around $ 133 million.

Trump opened the Aberdeenshire complex in 2012 after a legal battle with local residents and environmental activists. It has lost money every year since it opened. The Trump Organization bought Turnberry in 2014 for $ 60 million and said it spent $ 150 million to develop it. This resort has also not posted a profit in the year since Trump’s purchase.

These transactions have raised various suspicions over the years. Although Trump had long funded purchases with borrowed money, he disbursed $ 60 million in cash for the Turnberry property just as he defaulted on a $ 640 million loan from Deutsche Bank and was suing the bank on the grounds of inability to pay. The Avaaz Foundation, a US-based human rights watchdog, released a report in 2019 calling on the Scottish government to use its anti-money laundering laws to investigate the purchase.

The Avaaz report suggested that Trump acquired the Turnberry property during a “money-buying frenzy” and that his transactions were linked to “places very prone to money laundering like Panama and the former -Soviet Union “. A Scottish lawmaker called in February for an ‘Unexplained Wealth Ordinance’, which would allow authorities to investigate the source of purchase funds, but the motion was rejected by the Scottish Parliament. (Although still part of the UK, Scotland has its own legislature and considerable autonomy in internal affairs.) Avaaz has asked a Scottish court to force lawmakers to investigate, but a judge dismissed this asked last month, while leaving the door open for parliament to approve a probe if its members so wish.

“I want to clarify that I express no opinion on whether the [criminal law] the requirements were or appeared to be met in President Trump’s case, ”the judge wrote. “Plus, for all that is yet to be seen, Scottish ministers can still make a UWO request regarding President Trump’s Scottish assets. “

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain, Scotland’s top prosecutor, will now decide whether or not to pursue a criminal investigation against Trump or his company.

“The law may have been clarified, but a cloud of suspicion still hangs over Trump’s purchase of Turnberry,” Nick Flynn, Avaaz general counsel, said in a statement. “In all respects, the threshold to sue a UWO to investigate the purchase was easily crossed. The Lord Advocate should take urgent action in the interests of the rule of law and transparency, and demand a clear explanation of where the $ 60 million is going. buy Turnberry has come. “

The Trump Organization has called the effort a “ridiculous comedy” and “complacent and baseless nonsense.”

Trump, who is the subject of a criminal investigation in Manhattan related to his business practices and a separate investigation by the New York State Attorney General, is also the subject of a new criminal investigation by the prosecutor from Westchester County to the Trump National Golf Club in Briarcliff Manor, New York (approximately 30 miles north of New York). Prosecutors are investigating whether the company “misled local authorities about property value to cut taxes,” according to The New York Times, which is also under investigation for other prosecutors, in relation to other Trump companies.

Former Trump Organization vice president Michael Cohen, who served time in jail after pleading guilty to numerous federal charges, told Congress in 2019 that it was routine for the company to provide misleading figures.

“In my experience, Mr. Trump inflated his total assets when it served his purposes, such as trying to be among the richest people on Forbes,” Cohen told Congress, “and deflated his assets to reduce its property taxes “.

