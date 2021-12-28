China Humiliated as ‘Zero Covid’ Strategy Backfires on Xi’s Plans Paralyzed by New Outbreak | Sciences | News





Chinese authorities on Tuesday reported 175 new community infections after an instant lockdown was put in place in the city of Xi’an. The city’s 13 million residents are forced to stay at home, with only one household member allowed to leave every two days to shop for groceries.

Meanwhile, travel to and from the city has been banned except in special circumstances requiring official approval. With more than a month before China will host the Winter Olympics, this sudden increase in cases threatens Beijing’s Covid strategy. At a press conference on Thursday, an official admitted that the Beijing Winter Olympics could bring “cases of COVID-19 or small clusters of infections” because “a large number of foreign personnel will gather, causing a very high risk of transmission “. Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee Deputy Director of Epidemic Prevention and Control Bureau Huang Chun said during the Olympics, staff and athletes infected with Covid would not be able to compete or work and would be sent to a designated hospital or isolation center depending on whether or not the patient is showing symptoms.

The Chinese government is still pursuing with determination the “Zero Covid” strategy which has severely affected travel within the country and global trade. It comes amid disappointing data on the effectiveness of China’s Sinovac vaccine, which the WHO says is around 50% effective. Additionally, it appears that a Sinovac vaccine booster does not work against the much more contagious Omicron variant. Many are skeptical of the coronavirus data in China, as the country has banned public communication about the coronavirus without prior government permission, according to leaked internal documents. READ MORE: China erupts as Japan latest to remove Olympics officials

Meanwhile, the UK has a moving average of over 108,000 coronavirus cases, with no lockdown restrictions announced. On Tuesday, the southern city of Dongxing ordered its 200,000 residents to self-isolate after detecting an infection. In October, hundreds of flights and train trips were canceled, schools closed and mass testing reintroduced in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus. With home testing in China not being allowed, government checks have taken place to get a clear and accurate picture of where the virus came from during the latest outbreak – and where it was headed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1541873/china-news-coronavirus-zero-covid-strategy-backfire-omicron-outbreak-xi-jinping The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos