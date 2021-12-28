PM Modi’s security detail gets a new Maybach: here are its features





Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ security staff have a new addition – a highly protected Mercedes Maybach car. Previously, the PM traveled in a protected Range Rover Vogue and the Toyota Land Cruiser. The new car, the Mercedes Maybach S 650 Guard, is said to be the top of the line among protected vehicles for VIPs around the world and is both bulletproof and explosion-proof. Sources said the vehicle was recently acquired as part of the Prime Minister’s Cavalcade and the Prime Minister was last seen moving around in the vehicle during the Russian President’s two-day visit Vladimir Putin in New Delhi, which started on December 6. The security of the PM is a matter of consistent review. Vehicles are part of the process, an official said. Sources said the vehicle was acquired after several rounds of negotiations between the company and the SPG, in which the latter not only considered every protective feature of the car, but also ordered modifications to meet the needs of the car. protection of PM. The vehicle was recently acquired as part of the PM Cavalcade | Photo credit: Instagram / mercedesmaybachindia The S 650 Guard has a ballistic protection level of VR10. This is the highest certification standard available to civilians, providing 360 degree protection. Industry sources said the car has a reinforced body and glass case that can withstand exceptional explosive charges, and even bullets fired from military assault rifles. The vehicle is also equipped to deal with invisible dangers such as smoke or irritant gases or even a gas attack, when its emergency fresh air system is activated, protecting the occupant inside. The protective elements are fully integrated into the vehicle body as part of a dedicated production process, rather than being subsequently installed on the vehicle. This gives the car the appearance of normal series production. The car has a self-sealing fuel tank and comes with a built-in fire extinguisher. The seats have a massage function where the passenger can enjoy high intensity massages and hot relaxing massages to the classic massage. It also has a 360 degree camera. Powered by a 6.0-liter V12 engine producing 650 horsepower, the car is 5.45m long with a wheelbase of 3.36m. The heavy doors of the vehicle use an electric motor for opening and closing. While the actual cost of PM’s vehicle is not known, industry sources have said it could exceed Rs 12 crore.

