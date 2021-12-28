Turkish President Can’t Defy Reality For Long





MEN tend to become stubborn with age, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan turkeys were not very flexible at first. During 19 years in power, first as prime minister and then as president, he locked up thousands of dissidents and detractors: secular soldiers, demonstrators, Kurdish activists, members of the Gulen religious movement. He silenced or purged civil society groups, the independent media and the judiciary. With every challenge he survives from the Gezi Park protests in 2013, to a coup attempt in 2016, his ego has grown. Sensible advisers have resigned, leaving him surrounded by parents and yes men. A man as powerful as Mr. Erdogan can silence voices he does not want to hear. But he cannot dismiss the reality they describe. Since September, he has been trying to defy the laws of economics, over which he has no veto. While some emerging economies have raised interest rates to fight inflation, Turkey has gone the other way. Despite inflation exceeding 21% in November, its president urged the central bank to cut interest rates by five percentage points, to 14%, in line with its ridiculous belief that higher rates fuel inflation rather than to fight it. In response, the Turks converted more sterling deposits into dollars and euros. This fueled a currency crisis: the lira fell from eight per dollar in August to 18 in late December. In the past, this could have frightened Mr. Erdogan directly; not now. On December 20, he announced a particular ploy to attract depositors. If the Turks tie up their money in lira deposits for at least three months, the Treasury will compensate them (in lira) for any losses resulting from further currency declines. After that, the lira briefly rallied, and Mr. Erdogan declared victory. But it wasn’t long before he started falling again. Officials say the Turks have transferred around $ 3 billion into currency-protected sterling deposits since the announcement. But that’s too little to explain the rally. The main factor was the intervention of the Turkish central and public banks, which bought about 7 billion lira in two days. This buying rate is unsustainable. When it stops, the system will have to stand on its own feet. The Turks could decide to follow Mr. Erdogan’s ploy. It is more likely that they will not. Even if the program succeeds in stabilizing the pound, it will not end Turkey’s problems. Inflationary dynamics resulting from past devaluation, cheap credit and increases in the minimum wage will continue to push up Turkish prices. If the currency remains stable, the higher cost of Turkish products would not be offset by a cheaper pound. This would erode Turkey’s competitiveness, undermine its trade balance, and leave it dangerously dependent on foreign borrowing to bridge the gap between its imports and exports. If this fails, the consequences could be even worse. Turkish taxpayers will be forced to bail out its depositors. It could require deep cuts elsewhere and an exercise in austerity to benefit the relatively prosperous Turks who have savings. Alternatively, if the government cannot tolerate this choice, it will have to print more money. If this is the case, a program to compensate people for the depreciation of the currency would end up deteriorating it further. Mr Erdogan dismisses anyone who explains such things as part of an interest rate lobby controlled by foreign powers. Like all populists, he attributes setbacks to the plots of his enemies. He is right that the obstacles to his economic fantasies are his and their efforts to deal with his flawed policies. But maybe the president doesn’t know. At the height of his power in 2014, Erdogan moved into a new presidential palace with 1,100 rooms. The cries of desperation from his constituents must be hard to hear inside his $ 600 million walls.

