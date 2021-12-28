Some Trump allies walk slowly, rock a wall, or snub Jan 6 committee





“The dangerous and false account of me trying to avoid or escape a subpoena is a disgrace,” Scavino tweeted in October. “No attempt was made to contact / serve me while I was in Mar a Lago for 6 days or at home in New York for 8 days thereafter!”

One of the first witnesses the House special committee summoned to appear in September for information before and during the events of January 6, Scavino was eventually served. He hired a knowledgeable lawyer, quietly engaged with the committee, and still did not offer testimony. With his witness status in limbo, he still appears in public alongside Trump.

Scavino is just one of many Trump allies to slow down, block or snub the Jan.6 committee – while doubling their allegiance to Trump. Sources tell CNN this is a balancing act for Trump loyalists trying to decide whether they should cooperate with the Congressional inquiry to understand the events that unfolded on January 6 and to prevent further attacks on democracy. Some have quietly provided documents and testimonies. But nearly a dozen others have filed lawsuits challenging the committee’s legitimacy.

For some Trump allies, the legal ramifications or the risk to their reputation are worth the cost of trying to stay in Trump’s good graces as he contemplates another run for the White House. These potential witnesses always crop up in Mar-a-Lago, bragging about their conversations with the former president and predicting his return to the Oval Office.

“That’s 100% of the math,” said Alyssa Farah, a CNN political commentator and former Trump communications director who cooperated with the committee and gave a statement. “What is death’s grip on the Republican Party right now is the idea of ​​Donald Trump running again in 2024, and people don’t want to risk losing their stature with him.”

A Trump spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for the committee said the panel “is working to provide the American people with answers on a violent attack on democracy.”

“The hundreds of witnesses who have provided information to the select committee so far have either done so voluntarily or are following the law and are complying with a subpoena from the select committee,” the spokesperson said. “Those who try to hinder the work of the committee are faced with a simple decision: change course and cooperate or risk enforcement action. “

Scavino first met Trump when he was 16 and was working on a New York golf course. He has since spent decades alongside Trump, becoming social media director and deputy chief of staff when Trump was in the White House.

These days, he remains closely linked to the former president.

In December, Scavino announced on social media that he was heading to Mar-a-Lago, later posting a photo of an event there.

When Trump traveled to Atlanta for Game 4 of the World Series and competed in the controversial “Tomahawk Chop,” Scavino was in the private dressing room with him.

When Trump appeared at a rally in Iowa in October, he tore the committee apart: “The left’s new obsession is the unselected committee,” Trump told the crowd. “They have an unselected committee.”

Scavino, whose lawyer declined to comment for this story, was also in attendance – sharing the view behind the rope with his followers on social media.

Roger Stone, a longtime Trump ally and at times political adviser who was subpoenaed by the committee, took another route to avoid answering questions: he invoked his right against self-incrimination, pleading the fifth amendment.

“I question the legitimacy of this investigation,” Stone said, after his December meeting with the House select committee, where investigators hoped to learn more about Stone’s activities at a rally on Jan. 5, among other queries. “It’s witch hunt 3.0.”

Stone has a history loaded with congressional inquiries. After his last appearance before lawmakers in 2017 during the Russia Inquiry, he was convicted of lying in Congress and witness tampering. Trump later pardoned him.

In this case, Stone was quick to point out to reporters that he was not at the United States Capitol on January 6 and insisted that he had not played any role in planning the events. violence. When he appeared at the rally a day earlier, however, he repeated baseless claims that the election was stolen and told attendees: “I will be with you tomorrow shoulder to shoulder.”

“It’s not because I know Donald Trump – and I’ve known him for 40 years – just because I know a few guys who are members of the Proud Boys, just because I came into contact with members of the Oath Keepers that that does not mean that I have full legal responsibility for everything that happened on January 6th that I have no idea about and was not present for, “Stone said at an event. , according to a video posted to Facebook in September.

Grant Smith, Stone’s attorney, said: “He engaged with the select committee and appeared as required. … Mr. Stone is not aware of any of the events which led to the unlawful acts which performed on Capitol Hill that day. “

Stone, meanwhile, continued to profess his support for Trump. He appeared at an event in December in Mar-a-Lago, smiling widely in a photo posted by another guest on social media.

In late November, Stone posted on his social media that he had had a “big conversation” with Trump.

“Donald Trump is my first, second and third pick for 2024,” Stone wrote.

Agents like Stone and Scavino have become so tied to the Trump brand that it may not be surprising that they stick with it, Farah said.

“There is a certain sect of the Republican Party and those close to the former president who never want to fall into his good graces,” said Farah. “Where else are they going to go? He’s their lifeline.”

While there is likely little the January 6 committee can do about witnesses relying heavily on the Fifth Amendment, other potential witnesses could pay a higher personal cost for their loyalty to Trump.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows handed over thousands of documents to the committee. But he was hesitant to testify to his knowledge of the efforts to overturn the elections and the events leading up to and during the Jan.6 uprising, insisting on protecting some of his conversations with the former president under the guise of executive privileges.

The House voted to recommend that the Justice Department lay charges of criminal contempt against Meadows.

An item in Trump’s orbit, Meadows was spotted during an event in November in Mar-a-Lago, more than a month after being subpoenaed. But his relationship with Trump grew strained amid the fallout from some of the documents Meadows handed to the select committee as well as a book Meadows wrote with embarrassing revelations about Trump, a source told CNN.

Meadows has since sued the committee and used right-wing media appearances to lavish praise on Trump and attempt to rewrite January 6 history, insisting that Trump acted swiftly to keep people safe, despite the evidence to the contrary.

“This is about Donald Trump and chasing him once again,” Meadows said in an interview with Fox News in December.

A representative for Meadows declined to comment.

For Steve Bannon, a right-wing brandon and former Trump strategist in the White House, his resistance in the committee could just as easily be a sign of support for the Trump movement.

Investigators were hoping to question Bannon about his alleged efforts to encourage Trump to focus on January 6 and other events leading up to that day, including his January 5 remark that “Hell is going to break loose tomorrow.”

After defying a committee subpoena, Bannon was charged with criminal contempt of Congress and pleaded not guilty. He declined to comment.

It was Bannon’s second federal indictment in two years. Although the last time he was indicted, Trump pardoned him.

While Bannon’s relationship with Trump is often hot and cold, Bannon has made it clear that his loyalty is always that of the former president. He used his podcast to encourage Trump supporters – especially those who mistakenly believe the 2020 election was stolen – to run for a higher position, land places on local school boards and become teachers. election officials.

In a recent podcast episode, Bannon predicted it was only a matter of time before Trump returned to the Oval Office.

“We’re going to go to the beach and you will have the landing teams, the beachhead teams and all that nomenclature that they use when President Trump wins again in 2024 or before,” he said.

CNN’s Jeff Simon, Gabby Orr, and Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.

CNN's Jeff Simon, Gabby Orr, and Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.

