Here’s where Joe Biden and Donald Trump agree: America, get your COVID shot





Fort Worth Star-Telegram

You are probably suffering from fatigue from COVID. U.S. too. Our elected officials and our public health officials do it too. But we need to rally once again and prepare for a big wave of omicron variant cases.

It is tempting, especially during the holidays, to ignore it. But if we take action now, we can mitigate the worst later. We weren’t talking about generalized closings or cancellations of events. Fortunately, this is Texas, not New York. We have largely settled this tired debate.

But we need clear messages about the individual responsibility necessary to avoid the worst consequences of omicron. Leaders everywhere must emphasize the need for vaccinations and, more importantly, booster shots for those who qualify. Omicron is moving faster than previous versions of this coronavirus, but luckily it appears to be much less deadly. This means that many people will be tempted to ignore it altogether. Tarrant County Public Health, city governments and private health care providers should acknowledge the truth about this, but stress that it remains dangerous for those who are particularly vulnerable or those who are not fully immunized.

Federal and state leaders must do more to make testing available, and they must encourage people to test, especially if they are showing symptoms, to avoid endangering those around them. In short, we know what works. Leaders need to repeat the message, and the rest of us need to heed it. At present, the situation in Tarrant County is stable. The cases do not explode and, more importantly, our hospitals have sufficient capacity. Hospital leaders say they are ready to go into crisis mode if necessary. Upward pressure is mounting but the number of cases is stabilizing, county public health director Vinny Taneja told county commissioners. But all signs are, after the holidays, would go back to a high gap. With the seasonal flu coming back, which was drastically reduced last year as people took action to prevent COVID, there is a risk of a double whammy. Our exhausted healthcare workers don’t need it.

Everyone needs to be extra careful not to get sick, whether it’s the flu or COVID. We need websites and public service messages to highlight this. They should also push for vaccine boosters. The Tarrant Counties rate for booster shots is woefully low. Only 12% of people 5 years of age or older received the additional vaccine, compared with 58% who completed the initial vaccination. Taneja said this leaves around 800,000 residents in need of another round. There have been conflicting guidelines on who should get a recall, and that surely contributed to the slow adoption. But omicron made it clear for everyone.

Former President Donald Trump, recently appearing in Dallas, said he got a third shot. And when some of his people booed, he challenged them over it. Well done to him for saying so. His clear endorsement should be widely spread to counter any notion among his supporters that vaccination is somehow a tool of Trump’s opposition. Many of us have shrunk from the remnants of the early days of the pandemic, the attempt by some to hang on to isolation and other outdated measures in hopes of eliminating COVID-19. As President Joe Biden said in announcing an aggressive COVID test distribution plan, it’s no longer March 2020.

We have reliable tests and vaccines that alleviate the worst symptoms. We know more about who is most at risk and what measures really make a difference to limit the spread. And soon, highly effective federally approved drug treatments will add another layer of safety. But hey, everyone suffers if our health care system is put to the test again. Doctors and nurses will gladly tell you how exhausting the past two years have been. The most vulnerable, those who suffer from other illnesses or cannot get vaccinated, will need to live with caution as omicron spreads. The rest of us should be courteous and go out of our way to help them. Over time, omicron could teach us many lessons about how to live with the coronavirus in the long term. Let’s do everything we can to make these lessons as painless as possible.

Recent stories you might have missed

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tylerpaper.com/here-s-where-joe-biden-and-donald-trump-agree-america-get-your-covid-booster-shot/article_1cd00d8c-6823-11ec-8a16-6be2cdd9d61c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos