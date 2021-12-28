Biden blames the unvaccinated but not Beijing





PResident Joe Biden is angry with unvaccinated Americans. In

Remarks

On Tuesday he had a few choice words for those who have yet to receive the jab, including children aged 5 to 11. There was no mention of the fact that under his supervision, during fiscal year 2021, a

registration

many migrants crossed the southern border illegally

fraction

immune. Rather than berating these people for the danger they pose, the Biden administration could very well

release them

in the United States or

shower them

with cash. The country of origin of COVID-19 was also not mentioned. At no point in his speech did Biden say the virus was first detected in China, let alone berated Beijing for covering up the initial outbreak and foiling honest investigations into its origins. You would think the White House would do its best to find out how COVID-19 came about. But he doesn’t seem interested in getting to the bottom of it. If the Biden administration wants to know whether the virus emerged from a lab, a wet market, or elsewhere, it doesn’t make it clear. Following the publication last summer of an inconclusive intelligence community

report

on the origins of the pandemic, the president did not push China to authorize an investigation. As Jim Geraghty has it

writing

, he did not ask when he

was talking

to Secretary-General Xi Jinping in November, and he did not even mention the origins of the virus. When recently

interrogates

speak New York Post As to why his administration has asked so little of China in this regard, Biden has had no response. During that time, more than 800,000 of his compatriots have died from COVID-19. A reminder that Beijing’s butchers are to blame, not fellow Americans, would be welcome. Yet in Anthony Fauci, the president continues to trot a man who refused to rule out cooperation with Chinese laboratories in the future, simply saying that the National Institutes of Health will be

very careful

to decide what to fund. A little comfort in there. The most charitable reading of the administration’s approach is that it is doing everything it can behind the scenes to keep Xi being honest. Hopefully it will be so. However, one wonders why the administration does not say much publicly. His relentless pursuit of fairness may explain the lack of action. Problems that cannot be attributed to systemic racism are not priorities in this White House. As John Kerry and his companies try to negotiate a deal with China. Why tear up the Chinese for their unreasonable obscuring of the virus when it would jeopardize climate commitments they have no intention of honoring? Either way, the White House’s silence on the origins of the pandemic is deafening. Biden has

noted

the unvaccinated cost us all. It would be better to save this anger for the real culprits in Beijing. Daniel J. Samet holds a doctorate. student at the University of Texas at Austin, where he graduated from the Clements Center for National Security.

