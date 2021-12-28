Politics
Go for challenges over comfort, PM Modi at IIT-Kanpur techies- The New Indian Express
Express news service
LUCKNOW: Claiming that being admitted to such a prestigious institution as IIT-Kanpur could have given them the confidence to explore the world, overcome fear of the unknown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged students to opt for challenges whenever they were faced to make a choice between challenges and comfort.
IIT-Kanpur has given you a huge canvas to explore your dreams and the world. Now there is no more fear of the unknown. There is no longer the Request for the Unknown, but the Quest for the best and a dream of conquering the whole world, said Prime Minister Modi.
The challenges are always there in life. Whenever you are made to choose between challenges and comfort, go for the challenges because you are the hunter and the challenges are the hunted, the PM said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the remarks Tuesday during the 54th convening ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Kanpur.
Suggesting that students make a judicious mix of technology and emotions with their lives, the prime minister warned the aspiring technologist against letting technology be the guide alone.
Calling the students the best tech minds in IIT who eat, drink and breathe technology, he said the technology has its own advantages. But never become the robotic version of yourself. Keep human emotions and sensibilities still alive in life, the PM advised.
He added that artificial intelligence is very good and should be there but not at the expense of human intelligence. When it comes to showing emotion, the message: http / 404 / shouldn’t be there to say the page doesn’t exist, the PM added on a lighter note.
The Prime Minister also told the students that the training they received, the skills and knowledge they acquired would help them stand out in the world.
Modi asked the students to get impatient for an autonomous India, to follow their passion for technology. He asserted that they had the responsibility to set direction and pace for the nation for the next 25 years.
When you come out with the legacy of IIT in the days of Amrit Mahotsav, you should walk away with the dream of what India would be like in 2047. You have to take responsibility for India’s development journey. over the next 25 years.
You will have to work for an India when you have turned 50 years of your life and for that you have to work from now on.
The Prime Minister recounted the story saying: Today the thinking and attitude of the country are the same as yours. Previously, if the thought was that of superficial work, today the thought is oriented towards the results. Previously, if there had been an attempt to get away from the issues, resolutions are made today to resolve the issues.
The Prime Minister noted that in this 75th year of independence, India has more than 75 unicorns and more than 50,000 start-ups. Of these, 10,000 have only come in the past six months, the prime minister said. Today India has become the second largest start-up center in the world and the third largest Unicorn country, the prime minister said.
