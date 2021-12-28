Trump said 5,000 dead voted in Georgia but left at 4,996





Trump has baselessly claimed that 5,000 dead voted in Georgia. In reality, only four dead voted. Relatives sent postal ballots for them, officials said. Trump has yet to publicly acknowledge that he lost to Biden in a free and fair election. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump once baselessly claimed that 5,000 dead voted in Georgia, but it stood at 4,996. There have only been four cases of people who died voting in Georgia’s 2020 election, according to state officials who said relatives had cast the fraudulent ballots.

“The state election commission sent a total of 4 cases of voters who died in November 2020 to the attorney general,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a tweet on Monday. “There is not yet sufficient evidence of fraud to annul the 2020 elections. We must look to the future, not waste time re-reading the past.”

All four cases involved mail-in ballots sent by relatives, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. One case involved a widow who mailed a postal ballot for her late husband after his death in September 2020.

“He was going to vote Republican, and she said, ‘Well, I’m going to cancel your vote because I vote Democratic.’ It was kind of a joke between them, “Barry Bishop, the woman’s lawyer, told the State Election Board, according to the Journal-Constitution. “She received the mail-in ballot and carried out her wishes … Now she realizes that was the wrong thing to do.”

The State Election Board can impose fines between $ 100 and $ 5,000 for the misuse of mail-in ballots.

Trump has made a number of outlandish and baseless claims about the 2020 election. He has embarked on an unprecedented effort to overturn the results, falsely claiming that the election was “stolen” from him. This included pressuring Raffensperger to “find” votes to overturn President Joe Biden’s historic victory in the state, and sprinkling him with outrageous claims in the process. Biden won the state by just 11,779 votes.

“Dead people. So the dead people voted, and I think the number is close to 5,000 people. And they went to the obituaries. They’ve used all kinds of methods to come up with a precise number, and a low is close to around 5,000 voters, ”Trump said in a notorious Jan. 2 phone call with Raffensperger.

Raffensperger refused to give in to Trump’s demands and was the butt of the former president’s ire.

“President Trump failed in the state of Georgia. And I understand that my party is suffering. But we have to face the brutal truth: As Republicans, we did not win the popular vote across the board. national since 2004, “Raffensperger recently said. Grace Panetta from the insider.

Trump’s lies about the 2020 election helped catalyze the deadly insurgency on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. He was dismissed a second time for inciting a deadly riot. Almost a year since that day and well over a year since Election Day, Trump has yet to publicly acknowledge that he has been defeated enough by Biden.

