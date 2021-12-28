Jokowi to inaugurate two dams in Southeast Sulawesi and Central Java





The government continues to complete a number of dam infrastructure that was built several years ago. Today, President Joko Widodo is due to inaugurate the Ladongi Dam in East Kolaka, Southeast Sulawesi and the Pidekso Dam in Wonogiri, Central Java. Beginning his working visit, Jokowi took off from Haluoleo Air Base in southern Konawe with the Indonesian Air Force Super Puma helicopter at around 9:20 a.m. WITA to Ladongi Dam helipad. After the inauguration ceremony, the Head of State will return to the TNI AU Super Puma helicopter to return to the Haluoleo air base. In addition, the former solo mayor will continue his journey to Boyolali in central Java using the Indonesia-1 presidential plane. Upon arriving at Adi Soemarmo Boyolali Air Base, Jokowi will proceed to the Pidekso Dam helipad using the Indonesian Air Force Super Puma helicopter. “The head of state planned to inaugurate the Pidekso dam and to have a dialogue with local farmers,” said a press release on Tuesday 28/12. In the afternoon, the President will return to Indonesian Adi Soemarmo Air Base to return to Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta. Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono also accompanied Jokowi on the working visit. . Then there was the military secretary of the president of the Marsda TNI Mr. Tonny Harjono, and the commander of the major general Paspampres Tri Budi Utomo. The Protocol, Press and Media Assistant of the Presidential Secretariat was also accompanied by Bey Machmudin. Citing the website of the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing, the construction of the Ladongi dam will take place from 2016 to the end of 2021. The dam is expected to optimize the potential of the Ladongi River as a water resource in eastern Kolaka. . Regency. The Ladongi dam will retain the flow of the river with a capacity of 45.95 million m3 and a flood zone and a green belt area of ​​246.13 hectares (ha). Later, the stored water will be used to irrigate the rice fields with irrigation services covering an area of ​​3,604 ha continuously in the Kolaka East Regency. This dam is also used to channel water during the dry season to avoid drought in the rice fields in order to increase agricultural production in the region. Besides being appreciated by farmers, the Ladongi dam also has advantages as a raw water source of 0.12 m3 / second and a potential source of power generation of 1.3 MW. This dam also functions as a flood control in the area downstream of the Ladongi river by retaining abundant water during the rainy season of 132.25 m³ / second. Ladongi Dam is a rockfill dam with clay soil that was built by state-owned company PT Hutama Karya (Persero) in collaboration with a national private contractor, PT Bumi Karsa (KSO). Construction costs come from APBN under a multi-year contract for 2016-2021 worth Rs 1.14 trillion. Meanwhile, the Pidekso dam is a multifunctional dam with a capacity of 25 million m3 which is planned to be able to irrigate an irrigation area of ​​1,500 ha. The water supply to the dam will increase the intensity of crops from 133% to 240%.

