Outrage over father who told Biden ‘Come on, Brandon’ louder than when Trump suffered similar slurs

Fury at the Oregon father who concluded his family’s appeal with President Biden by saying “Let’s go, Brandon” is mocked online, with critics pointing out that there was little outrage when Secular insults were aimed at former President Trump.

“OMG, a guy has been disrespectful to the President of the United States in one of the most euphemistic ways possible after four years of mainstream media outlets celebrating pussies, middle finger and damn directed at the President of the States – United everyone is panicking, “Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro said on Twitter on Monday.

President Biden (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

DAD TELLS BIDEN, LOOSE, BRANDON ‘DURING THE CHRISTMAS AWAKENING CALL AND BIDEN ANSWERS

Shapiro was referring to a viral Christmas Eve moment that saw Jared Schmeck, a 35-year-old father of four from Oregon, conclude his call with Biden by saying “Let’s go, Brandon,” a phrase that is became a substitute for the more vulgar “F *** Joe Biden” chants which at one point spread across the country.

The moment prompted an immediate backlash for Schmeck, who said he had received threats since the video of his conversation went viral. The incident was also not well received by most of the media, with NBC News calling the exchange a “right-wing insult” while ABC News called it a “vulgar insult.”

Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Ron Brownstein went further in an appearance on CNN Friday, saying the exchange was about “the insurgency.”

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden meet with the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center on Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Via teleconference in the South Court auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, Friday, 24 December 2021. (AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster) (AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster)

“Look, this is ungrateful. It’s juvenile. It’s objectionable by the father, but I don’t think it’s fundamentally a question of incivility. It’s a question of insurgency,” Brownstein said. “I don’t know the individual, but the whole type of Let’s Go Brandon motif reflects the opinion of two-thirds of the Republican base, driven by Trump’s claims, the false claims and the Big Lie, that Biden is an illegitimate president. “

But critics such as Shapiro have pointed out that there was much less outrage in instances where vulgar slurs were directed at Trump, including when Virginia’s wife Juli Briskman was photographed finger-pointing. honor to the then president as his procession passed her by bike in 2017.

Briskman was quickly fired from her job at a government contractor after the photo went viral, prompting many to come to her defense.

“It should be illegal to fire the cyclist who gave Trump the middle finger,” a Washington Post headline said shortly after Briskman’s dismissal.

Briskman used his newfound notoriety and sympathetic media coverage to pitch a bid and win a race to represent his region on the Loudoun County, Va., Oversight Board in 2019, garnering even nicer media coverage.

“Take this, Mr. Chairman: Woman who put her finger on Trump’s car wins election,” read an NBC News headline after Briskman’s election victory.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo / Evan Vucci, file)

Conservative commentator Stephen L. Miller also hinted at the differences in reaction between Schmeck’s comment to Biden and Briskman’s middle finger, reposting an image of the photo viral as the debate over the Schmeck incident raged on Twitter.

“It was very easy to laugh at Trump, and people should have laughed at him. It’s a wonderful thing that we have a country where we can get away with it,” Miller said in a subsequent tweet.

As controversy rages on, Schmeck said he viewed his use of the line as a “joke” but has now been “attacked” for the exchange.

“And now I’m under attack for using my free speech,” Schmeck told The Oregonian on Saturday.

“He seems like a cordial guy,” Schmeck continued, referring to the president. “There’s no animosity or anything like that. It was just an innocent joke to also express my God-given right to joke about my frustrations. I love him as I love any brother. or sister. “

