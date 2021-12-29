On January 6, committee sets aside requests for hundreds of Trump files





In fact, the White House has been careful to emphasize its continued opposition to Mr. Trump’s legal arguments. On December 23, Ms Remus reiterated her rejection of Mr Trump’s blanket assertion of executive privilege in a letter to David S. Ferriero, the head of the National Archives, writing that it was not in the best interests of states. -United.

Mr Trump filed a federal complaint in October to try to prevent the archives from leaking documents to Congress, calling on committees to attempt to obtain documents of nothing less than an illegal and vexatious fishing expedition. A federal appeals court ruled on Dec. 9 that Congress has the right to see the records related to the attack, and on Dec. 23, lawyers for Mr Trumps asked the Supreme Court to take the case to court. case.

News of the deal, reported earlier Tuesday by The Associated Press, comes less than two weeks before the first anniversary of the attack, and at a time when the committee is stepping up pressure on recalcitrant Trump confidants, the elders administration officials and, most recently, former Allied Presidents in Congress.

Just before Christmas, the committee asked Rep. Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio, to meet with his investigators regarding his communications related to the preparation for the Capitol Riot. These exchanges include messages from Mr. Jordans with Mr. Trump, the former president’s legal team and others involved in planning the January 6 rallies, and Congress’ objections to the certification of election results.

Key figures from the January 6 InquiryCard 1 out of 10

Mark Meadows. Mr. Trump’s chief of staff, who initially provided the panel with a wealth of documents showing the extent of his role in efforts to overturn the election, is now refusing to cooperate. The House voted to recommend that Mr. Meadows be detained for criminal contempt of Congress.

Fox News anchors. Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade texted Mr Meadows during the January 6 riot urging him to persuade Mr Trump to make an effort to arrest him. The texts were part of the material that Mr. Meadows had given to the panel.

Michael Flynn. Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser attended an Oval Office meeting on December 18 where attendees discussed the seizure of voting machines and the invocation of some emergency powers in national security. Mr. Flynn filed a complaint to block the subpoenas.

John Eastman. The lawyer has come under intense scrutiny since writing a memo outlining how Mr. Trump could stay in power. Mr. Eastman was present at a meeting of Trump’s allies at the Willard Hotel, which became one of the main focus of the panel.

We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on January 6, Mr. Thompson wrote in a letter. We would like to discuss each of these communications with you in detail.

Rep. Liz Cheney, Republican from Wyoming and vice-chair of the committee, endorsed the approach, calling Mr. Jordan an important witness to the events of January 6.

Mr Jordan said he would consider cooperating with the committee based on its demands, although he also called the panel a sham.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/28/us/politics/trump-jan-6.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos