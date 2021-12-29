Tibet travel restrictions tighten ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics – Radio Free Asia





Chinese authorities are stepping up security in Tibet ahead of next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing, deploying large numbers of police in the regional capital Lhasa and placing restrictions on the movement of Tibetans in other areas, according to sources. The measures follow a Dec. 23 announcement by China’s central government information office that visitors to China will be strictly monitored during the Olympics, which will be held Feb. 4-20 in Beijing. Security has already been tightened in many places in Tibet, a Lhasa resident told RFA this week. “In just a few days, greater security and restrictions were put in place in the Tibetan areas of Lhasa and in Shigatse, Chamdo, Draggo, Ngaba and Rebkong,” said the RFA source, referring to areas of the Tibet Autonomous Region and the west of the country. Chinese provinces of Sichuan and Qinghai. Large numbers of police and armed security officers are now stationed in Lhasa, and people visiting Lhasa from outside are closely questioned, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons. . “Restaurants and private stores are also thoroughly inspected,” he added. Also speaking to RFA, a former resident of Draggo County in Sichuan (Chinese, Luhuo) now living in exile said Tibetan movements were strictly controlled in Draggo and the Chamdo region in eastern Tibet. “Chinese authorities have also started household inspections in these areas,” the source said, citing local contacts in Draggo. “And the local Tibetans are hiding any images they might have of the Dalai Lama, which has been banned by the Chinese government.” Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, who lives in exile in India, fled Tibet in 1959 amid a failed national uprising against the Chinese regime, which entered the former independent Himalayan country and annexed it. by force about 10 years ago. Tenzin Phentok, a researcher at India-based Tibet Policy Institute in Dharamsala, said the COVID-19 pandemic that originated in China has drawn criticism against Beijing in many places around the world. “And many governments are no longer sending government officials to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, citing human rights violations committed by China,” Phentok said. “So amid these fears, the Chinese government is using COVID prevention measures as an excuse to prevent any further damage to the Games. “ Earlier this month, Australia, Canada, Lithuania, the United Kingdom and the United States announced a “diplomatic boycott” of the Games, saying they would send athletes but not diplomats or other officials. government officials in Beijing. To ensure the right to host the Games, China has made many pledges to improve its human rights record, said Tenzin Lekshey, spokesperson for the Dharamsala-based Tibetan government-in-exile, said. Tibetan central administration. “But those promises have been broken and international communities are now constantly criticizing the Chinese government,” Lekshey said. “Now China is using these COVID measures to hide its mistakes, which is of great concern. China must take responsibility for the deteriorating human rights situation in the country. “ Translated by Tenzin Dickyi for the Tibetan service of RFA. Written in English by Richard Finney.

