What is the Green Bay Sweep? Navarro, Bannon and Trump plot revealed





For most patriotic Americans, January 6 represents a day of national shame and terror in the face of what could have been the end of our democracy. But when Trump’s former economic adviser Peter Navarro reflects on that day, what he dwells on is that he’s not getting enough credit.

Navarro recently released a brief and now offers interviews to reporters, bragging about a scheme he devised with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon to overturn the 2020 election results. They even had a name. squeaky for it: the Green Bay Sweep.

The plot was to keep Trump in power by exerting maximum pressure on Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification of the pivotal states’ Electoral College votes, prolonging debates on national television for 24 hours. “It was a perfect plan,” Navarro told The Daily Beast. “We had over 100 members of Congress committed to it. “

Navarro’s undemocratic plot was aimed at keeping Trump in power without violence, he quickly insists. In fact, Navarro blames the bloody insurgency on Capitol Hill for what he calls the “inglorious” result of Congress certifying the (100% legitimate) election of Joe Biden, foiling the autogolpe that could have continued Trump’s reign. of “populist economic nationalism”.

Navarro is a Harvard-trained economist Trump originally hired to escalate his trade war with China. But when the coronavirus hit, Navarro’s role in the White House expanded to include the pandemic response, in which he pushed the quack treatment with hydroxychloroquine. At the bitter end, Navarro was compiling wacky records of (now exhaustively debunked) allegations of electoral fraud – “receipts” that Navarro deemed justified from tinplate measures to keep Trump in the White House.

So what was the Green Bay sweep? The plot, Navarro writes, was named after a famous football play designed by famous 1960s NFL coach Vince Lombardi in which a Packers running back pounded in the end zone behind a ” phalanx of blockers “.

For the Green Bay Sweep 2021, writes Navarro, Bannon played Lombardi. The plan was to ask members of the House and Senate to challenge the Electoral College’s vote count of six pivotal battlefield states.

“The political and legal beauty of the strategy,” writes Navarro, is that the challenges would force up to two hours of debate per state, in each chamber of Congress. “That would represent up to 24 hours of nationwide television hearings,” writes Navarro. The hearings would allow Republicans to “bypass the overwhelming censorship of the anti-Trump media,” Navarro hoped, and spread their big lie that the Democrats stole the election “directly from the American people.”

The objective was not to have the elections canceled on January 6. Instead, they aimed to create such a spectacle that Pence would be forced to exercise his authority as President of the Senate to “put the certification of the election on ice for at least several more weeks” while Congress and state legislatures pursued allegations of “fraud”. Dark details of how Trump would remain in power after that are not spelled out, and Navarro did not immediately respond to an email asking for clarification. But he writes that the Green Bay Sweep was the “last and best chance to wrest a stolen election from the clutches of Democrat deception.”

The problem with the plot was that his success hinged on “Quarterback Mike” – and Pence wasn’t solidly on board. Navarro writes that he tried, with Trump’s backing, to inform Pence of his allegations of election irregularities, but that Pence was kept out by his chief of staff, Marc Short. (Navarro believes Short was part of the Koch Brothers wing of the GOP, having previously worked for a Koch-backed nonprofit organization. When Short came to work for the vice president, Navarro wrote, “It was as if the Soviet Union took control of Eastern Europe. As an Iron Curtain from Koch fell on the Vice President, the only way to speak to VPOTUS was through Short. “)

Either way, January 6 has started auspiciously – from Navarro’s perspective. He told the Daily Beast that Trump was “okay with the strategy,” which he wrote also had the support of “more than 100” members of Congress. Navarro said the plan got off to a “perfect” start as Congress opened the process to count the Electoral College’s votes. Representative Paul Gosar objected to the results from his home state, Arizona, supported by Senator Ted Cruz of Texas – an action that received applause from GOP colleagues in the chamber.

Navarro writes that the insurgency on Capitol Hill actually undermined the Green Bay sweep by disrupting official procedures. When the Capitol was finally emptied of rioting and the joint session of Congress resumed, Pence and leaders of both parties used the “excuse of violence” to block further certification challenges, Navarro writes. “In an inglorious way,” concluded the Green Bay Sweep. Call it a sack, a fumble or an interception, writes Navarro, Pence blew up the room and “secured his place in history as the Brutus most responsible for President Trump’s final betrayal.”

It is not known whether the Jan. 6 committee is investigating the Green Bay sweep as part of its investigation. Bannon, for his part, was charged with criminal contempt for defying a subpoena from the body of Congress. Navarro did not immediately respond to questions about whether he had been contacted by the committee or whether he was concerned that he had potentially become involved in a coup attempt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/jan6-peter-navarro-ted-cruz-green-bay-sweep-1276742/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos