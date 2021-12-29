Trump and PGA reach deal on golf club snob following siege on the U.S. Capitol





By Jan Wolfe

(Reuters) – Former US President Donald Trump resolved a dispute with the PGA of America over the golf association’s decision earlier this year to pull a major professional tournament off a Trump-owned golf course, a declared the PGA of America.

In a press release, the PGA said it has reached a confidential agreement with the Trump Organization that resolves legal claims arising from its decision following the storming of the United States Capitol to avoid Trump’s Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“Although the terms of the deal will be kept confidential, representatives of the PGA and the Trump Organization have expressed their satisfaction with the deal,” the press release said.

Related Video: Golf berates and avoids Trump after Capitol riot

The PGA of America announced on January 10 that it was withdrawing Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, from the PGA 2022 Championship, one of four prestigious major tournaments on the annual golf calendar, following a vote of its board of directors.

It became clear that holding the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand, PGA of America President Jim Richerson said in a video announcing the decision.

Four people died on the day of the January 6 riots and a Capitol Hill police officer died the next day from injuries sustained while defending Congress. More than 100 police officers were injured in the hour-long attack on Trump supporters, and four police officers have since committed suicide.

More than 700 people have been arrested in connection with the assault on the Capitol.

The PGA press release did not say whether Trump Golf Courses will host future PGA tournaments.

“We look forward to continuing to support the mission of the PGA and its professionals, who are the best in the golf industry,” said Eric Trump, son of the former president and an executive of the Trump Organization, in a statement. press release included as part of the press release.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe in Boston; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/trump-pga-reach-settlement-over-171923033.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos