CCP leaders focus on building historic trust, unity, fighting spirit-Xinhua

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, chairs a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and delivers an important speech. The Criticism and Self-Criticism Meeting, on the theme of studying the history of the Party, emphasized the pursuit of the great founding spirit of the Party and the preservation of its historical experience of the efforts of the last century. The meeting was held from December 27 to 28. (Xinhua / Ju Peng)

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) – A meeting of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee focused on strengthening the historic confidence, unity and fighting spirit of members of the Left.

The two-day meeting of criticism and self-criticism, on the theme of studying the history of the Party, emphasized the pursuit of the great founding spirit of the Party and the preservation of its historical experience of the efforts of the Party. last century.

Xi Jinping, secretary general of the CPC Central Committee, chaired the meeting that ended on Tuesday and delivered an important speech.

The meeting considered a report on the implementation of the eight-point decision on improving the behavior of the Political Bureau in 2021, as well as another report on the handling of the practice of formalities for formalities and reduction of the load at the local level in 2021..

Subsequently, the members of the Political Bureau took the floor one by one, leading criticisms and self-criticisms.

The meeting noted that 2021 is a pivotal year in the history of the Party and the country.

Under the combined impacts of global changes of unprecedented magnitude for a century and the global COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, China has faced extremely daunting prevention and control tasks. COVID-19 as well as economic and social development, according to the Meeting.

China has continued to dominate the world in terms of economic development and containment of COVID-19, with significant progress made in all areas of the Party’s and country’s efforts. The 14th five-year plan got off to a good start, the assembly said.

Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee unanimously noted that establishing Comrade Xi Jinping’s central position in the CPC Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and defining Xi’s leading role Jinping Thought on Chinese-style socialism for a New Era is of decisive importance in advancing the historic process of national renewal.

The meeting noted that since the 18th CPC National Congress, the complicated and grave circumstances and environment the Party has faced and the arduous tasks it has undertaken are rarely seen in the world.

The historic achievements and changes in the cause of the Party and the country have been made possible fundamentally because General Secretary Xi Jinping, as the core of the CPC Central Committee and the Party as a whole, has maintained a steadfast course in the bar, and Xi Jinping Thought on Chinese Style Socialism for a New Era provided scientific guidance, the meeting noted.

The Party’s last 100 years have shown that steadfast maintenance of the core of the CPC Central Committee and the Party as a whole is essential for the Party to forge consensus and make a decisive choice at critical times, and is an important safeguard. for the Party to move forward. solidly in solidarity and unity, the meeting said.

Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee should take the initiative to defend Xi’s central position in the CPC Central Committee and the Party and to study and implement Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism in Chinese for a new era, the meeting noted.

Noting that there is no end to the task of improving Party conduct, the meeting urged efforts to remain committed to self-reform and to implement the eight-point decision on improving Party conduct. the conduct of work and the detailed rules for its implementation with perseverance.

Noting that the Party will convene its 20th National Congress next year, the meeting urged members of the Politburo to take the lead in implementing the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee.

In his speech, Xi summarized the self-assessment remarks of the Politburo members.

Xi stressed that the CCP has always attached importance to education about the history of the Party.

The more historical wisdom the Party accumulates, the more initiatives it will take to control its own future, Xi said.

Xi noted that the Party history study campaign launched by the Party leadership this year within the Party and in society as a whole aims to build confidence in history and strengthen solidarity and unity.

Over the past 100 years, the Party has been committed to seeking the happiness of the Chinese people and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, to seeking progress for humanity and the common good of the world, Xi said.

He added that this is where the Party’s historic confidence is based and is the source of the Party’s confidence in the exercise of long-term governance in China and in the unity of the people and leading them to go. forward.

Today, the CCP has proven itself worthy of the choice of history and the people, Xi said.

He urged efforts to educate Party members, officials and the public, especially young people, to build their historic confidence and move forward with confidence.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the Party’s unity and solidarity, which is the Party’s lifeline, has reached a new high thanks to the concerted efforts of the whole Party, Xi said.

The CPC Central Committee decided to highlight the new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the resolution adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, which is of great importance to the Party by unifying thought and action. on major theoretical and practical questions. Xi added.

The CCP comes from the people, has its roots among the people and is dedicated to serving the people, Xi said, noting that the CCP’s third resolution on history aims to remind the whole Party to stay true to the Party. its initial aspiration and its founding mission.

The Party should always maintain its close ties with the people, Xi said.

Stressing the importance of the struggle, Xi said that under the new circumstances of the times, the Party should make good use of the experience accumulated during the great struggle, advance the fighting spirit and strengthen its strength. .

Xi called on the Party to maintain its courage regardless of the difficulties and dangers it faces, to effectively face various risks and challenges – both predictable and unexpected – and to advance socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Xi urged Politburo members to have a big vision, not to worry about personal gains, to take the initiative to strengthen their ideals and beliefs, and to lead by example in upholding the authority of the Committee. central CPC and its centralized and unified leadership.

The convening of the 20th CPC National Congress is the main political task of the Politburo for next year, Xi said.

During elections and leadership changes, officials in leadership positions must strictly follow discipline and relevant rules, said Final Element.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, chairs a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and delivers an important speech. The Criticism and Self-Criticism Meeting, on the theme of studying the history of the Party, emphasized the pursuit of the great founding spirit of the Party and the preservation of its historical experience of the efforts of the last century. The meeting was held from December 27 to 28. (Xinhua / Ju Peng)