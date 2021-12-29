Seven restrictions Boris Johnson could introduce next week to tackle Omicron

The NHS is urging people to have a ‘jabby new year’ when the celebrations for 2022 are expected to take place.

Hundreds of thousands more people this week are being urged to receive a booster and protection against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Dr Emily Lawson, Head of the Covid Vaccination Program, said: “We are reaching out to hundreds of thousands of people this week to urge them to ensure that they have maximum protection in the face of the threat of Omicron.

READ MORE: Experts say sore throat is a major symptom of the Omricon variant of Covid-19

“Experts are clear that two doses don’t give the protection we need against the new strain, so everyone who qualifies should get a boost now and enjoy a new jabby year.

“Getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your family and friends as 2022 approaches, whether it’s a first, second or booster dose. ”

But as Boris Johnson hopes the rise of Covid boosters overtakes the virus, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said “we will see if further action is needed in January, while Cabinet Minister George Eustice has warned that we needed to do more if hospital admissions skyrocketed.

Here are some of the options Boris Johnson and his team are likely to consider.

Complete stage 2 – with ban on indoor gatherings

Government science advisers modeled a return to either the full-fledged restrictions in Stage 2, or a mixed model that halves the mix from what was achieved in Stage 2, reports the Mirror.

Stage 2 is the transition that England’s lockdown went to on April 12, 2021, with only very limited entertainment and socializing allowed.

It has banned indoor gatherings between different households, banned pubs and restaurants from serving indoors, and imposed a six-person limit on outdoor gatherings.

Overnight stays with people outside your home or your bubble have been prohibited. And he forbade the English to go on vacation abroad.

Experts modeled the restrictions from Stage 2 on December 28 or January 1 and held them in place until January 15, January 28, or March 28.

The SAGE SPI-MO subgroup found that a 50% step 2 measure would trigger only a very small reduction in serious illness and death.

In comparison, fat-full stage 2 could reduce fatalities by 12-27% if kept in place until Jan.15 or 24-54% if kept until March 28.

But there’s a huge but here – the political and economic cost of that would be huge, with time off almost certainly needed and Tory MPs enraged at such strict restrictions on a vaccinated population.

None of the four British countries have gone this far, and it seems unlikely that England will either.

Closing of nightclubs

Nightclubs have always been the first victim of Covid restrictions and were closed by law for 16 consecutive months until July.

Already Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have ordered nightclubs to close as part of measures to tackle Omicron.

Boris Johnson has stopped doing the same in England, instead of ordering all nightclubs, large venues and places open after 1 a.m. to demand Covid passes from punters.

In a last-minute raid, the Prime Minister agreed that clubs could still let unvaccinated people pass if they showed evidence of a recent negative Covid test. But 100 Conservative MPs rebelled.

It may be politically easier for the Prime Minister to shut down nightclubs completely than to reopen the debate over Covid passes to enter them.

Rule of six

A return to the rule of six is ​​an option that has been considered by Whitehall officials for England, the Telegraph reported.

But the sources were not specific on where a six-person limit for gatherings might apply. Would it be in private homes or just in public places? Would it be inside, outside or both?

Stage 2 banned indoor socializing and imposed the Sixth Rule on outdoor gatherings – but none of the UK countries have gone that far.

Both Wales and Northern Ireland have imposed the rule of six on indoor gatherings between multiple households.

But they only did this for public places, like pubs and restaurants. In Wales, gatherings of up to 30 people are allowed in private homes, and up to 50 people can congregate anywhere outside.

And Scotland has not reinstated the rule of six, instead asking people to limit gatherings to three or fewer households at a time.

Number limits at venues and events

Wales has limited indoor gatherings to 30 people and outdoor gatherings to 50 people.

Wales also ordered a social distance of two meters between tables in restaurants, pubs and other public places, where individual groups are limited to six people.

Northern Ireland has limited indoor gatherings to 30 people by law and required two meters social distancing in offices.

And in Scotland, there are capacity limits of 200 people at seated indoor events or 100 people at standing indoor events – while venues must ensure a distance of several meters between all groups. individuals in a place.

All of these rules are less stringent than the Stage 2 measures we saw in April, but it’s reasonable to assume that they will have been reviewed in England as well.

Table service in pubs

In addition to having limits for each group in a location, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have all ordered pubs and bars to return to table service.

This means people can only line up at the bar to collect their drink in England, while bettors in the other three countries have to rely on apps or call staff.

This is similar – but not as strict – to step 2, when pubs and bars not only had to stick to table service, but they could also only serve outdoors.

It seems reasonable to assume that this is an option being considered in England.

Weddings and funerals

Under Stage 2 in April, weddings were still limited to 15 people while funerals were limited to 30.

But with dismayed couples having repeatedly postponed their nuptials – and the pain of the rare funerals still alive – the government seems reluctant to again impose sizeable limits on these events.

Important life events such as weddings and funerals will be exempt from any stricter measures in England, according to the Times.

This would follow the lead of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, none of which have imposed size limits on weddings or funerals this time around.

Guidance or legal restrictions?

The final big question for Boris Johnson is whether to adopt voluntary guidelines, legal restrictions, or a mix of the two.

Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland all have a mix of directives and laws, but in England – due to fierce Tory opposition – the Prime Minister has pledged to debate all laws in the country. Parliament before promulgating them.

Parliament is due to return on January 4, which suggests that if it is to avoid recalling the Commons, January 5 is the first start date for any legal restrictions.

He could, however, build on advice that already exists, urging people to use lateral flow tests and meet outdoors if possible.

For example, he could take the same approach as Nicola Sturgeon in Scotland and ask people not to get together in groups of more than three households at a time – but to make it voluntary.

Receive newsletters with the latest news, sport and updates from ECHO Liverpool by signing up here