Memorable Experience, Says Prime Minister Modi After Riding New Section of Kanpur Metro | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the completed section of the 11,000 crore Kanpur Metro Rail Project in Uttar Pradesh, a polling place. Prime Minister Modi, who was accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, also took just over 10 minutes of the Metro train ride from the metro station. IIT-Kanpur at Geeta Nagar in the city. Read also | The PM will inaugurate the Kanpur metro. Here’s all about the fastest-built project in India On board the ultramodern Kanpur metro. Heading to the program where major development works will kick off, the prime minister tweeted on Tuesday as he also inaugurated the Bina-Panki multi-product pipeline project. Addressing the inauguration of the pipeline project, Modi said, “Today Kanpur received metro connectivity. I congratulate you and all of Uttar Pradesh for this achievement. Stating that the metro ride he took earlier today was a memorable experience, Modi said that before 2014 the total length of the Uttar Pradesh metro was 9 km. The length of the metro increased to a total of 18 km between 2014-2017. If we include the Kanpur metro today, the length of the metro in UP has now exceeded 90 km. The Prime Minister also pointed out that before 2014, only five cities had metro services. Today, Uttar Pradesh alone has metro services in five cities, he added. The completed 9 km long section of the Kanpur Rail Metro Project runs from IIT-Kanpur to Moti Jheel. The total length of the metro project is 32 km and it is being built at 11,000 crores. In 2019, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath started construction works and the test run was held on the 9 km IIT-Kanpur priority corridor in Motijheel on November 10 this year. Improving urban mobility has been one of the Prime Minister’s main areas of intervention. The inauguration of the completed section of the Kanpur metro rail project is another step in that direction, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Read also | “Conquering technology but not becoming robots”: PM Modi to the students of IIT Kanpur Prior to the inauguration of the Metro project, Prime Minister Modi addressed the 54th graduation ceremony of IIT Kanpur. Today is a day of double happiness for Kanpur. On the one hand, Kanpur gets a metro facility and on the other hand, the tech world also receives invaluable gifts from IIT Kanpur, he said. In recent weeks, the Prime Minister has launched a series of development and welfare projects in Uttar Pradesh, which will go to election next year. The state government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming for a second consecutive victory in UP. (With contributions from the agency)

