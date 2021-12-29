Retailers in Turkey start lowering prices after pound rebound





Retailers in Turkey have started lowering prices for some products after being told to do so following a rebound in the Turkish lira, prompted by the government’s decision to cover exchange losses on some deposits. Grocery stores, stores and supermarkets have increased the prices of items in recent months, mainly due to a depreciation of the pound, while inflation jumped to 21.3% in November. The pound jumped about 50% last week after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week unveiled a scheme for savers to convert foreign currency (forex) deposits into pounds, under which the Treasury and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) would reimburse the losses. on deposits converted into lira against foreign currency, triggering the biggest lira rally. Prices reflect fluctuations quickly, but generally tend to be slower when it comes to downward movements. The government and consumer groups have urged companies to lower prices at the same rate they have increased. Prices are not expected to land parachute speed after climbing like a rocket, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said last week. They should be lowered at the same rate. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan also said on Friday he expected businesses and sellers to cut prices after the pound rebound, including on cars and homes, adding that the government would hunt down those who do not. Several companies, including supermarket chains such as CarrefourSA, Migros and ok Marketler, have said in separate statements that they will reduce the prices of certain products, including milk, sunflower oil, cheese, fruits, vegetables and toilet paper. CarrefourSA has said it will reduce the prices of several products and brands by up to 30%, including sunflower oil, milk, cheese, tea, pasta, rice, detergents, paper towels, toilet paper and some fruits and vegetables. In a letter to its suppliers, the company said it had noticed the drop in exchange rates and asked them to update their supply prices according to the level of exchange rates before November 20, 2021. We also immediately undertake to pass this discount on to our section rates. Our price reductions will continue to increase with the feedback we receive from suppliers, he noted. After meeting with growers, Migros said it was reducing the prices of all fruits and vegetables by 10% without waiting for input costs to drop. He said that with the rebate from producers and suppliers, the prices of several commodities, including flour, sunflower oil and sugar, have been lowered and reflected on price tags. The company noted that discounts could become even more effective if costs such as packaging inputs were kept under control. ok Marketler also said they lowered commodity prices due to improved exchange rates, without specifying a percentage. Annual inflation in Turkey is expected to have exceeded 30% in December, according to surveys, exceeding the level for the first time since May 2003. On a month-to-month basis, prices are expected to have jumped 9%, resulting in the depreciation of the pound . .

