Donald Trump has spent the past two weeks offending his closest allies





There is a scene in the latest remake of Godzilla where Ishiro Serizawa, played by Ken Watanabe, stands on a shore looking out to sea. He is surrounded by animated soldiers. Behind him, two giant MUTO creatures beat the hell out of San Francisco. Somewhere in the distance, a huge ocean bulge is approaching at breakneck speed: The King of the Monsters is coming. The commanding general asks if there is any hope that Godzilla can defeat the threat that is destroying the city. The arrogance of men is to think that nature is under our control and not the other way around, answers Serizawa. Let them fight.

That’s how I feel for Donald Trump and his buddies in the Proud Boys these days.

The special House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol building is not Trump’s only problem on this particular front; six Capitol Hill cops are suing him for starting the Capitol Riot, in which they were brutally assaulted, and recent court documents filed by the Trumps defense team indicate they are considering blaming everything this at the feet of the Proud Boys and other rights-wing groups.

Former President Donald Trump calls for the dismissal of a lawsuit accusing him of starting the January 6 Capitol riot, Bloomberg News reports, saying speakers at political rallies do not have a legal duty of care enforceable against opponents or other persons who may come in the way of passionate supporters. Trump, sued in August by eight Capitol Hill police officers who claim he was assaulted that day, argued in a court filing that the lawsuit should be dismissed because Trump is not vicariously responsible for the actions of people who heard him speak at a Stop the Steal rally before the siege.

It’s not about taking a step back and waiting, that’s for sure. Trump and his new group of legal supercontrols seem to be arguing that he can, in fact, cry fire! in a crowded theater, and if someone runs away from the room, well, that’s your problem. It’s a lot less theoretical than that old legal saw. With these documents, Trump hands the sack directly to groups, including the Proud Boys, who have been his most staunch and threatening allies.

It appears to be another crossroads moment featuring Trump trying to put some wind between himself and his toughest hardcore allies. This split with the Proud Boys is nothing less than a cold-blooded political calculation seen in hundreds of courtrooms a day: it was them, Your Honor, not me, and under the bus they go. (the standard spell of almost everyone pretty stupid hitch their wagon to their star).

Last week, Trump parted ways with the anti-vax squads, a move that came with them along with a bag of cement for the pole vault. Sitting for an interview with right-wing commentator Candace Owens, Trump harshly rebuffed his suggestion that vaccines were somehow flawed or dangerous. Oh no, vaccines work, he replied, but some people aren’t that. Those who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who do not get the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you get vaccinated, you are protected. Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you get it, it’s a very minor form. People don’t die when they take the vaccine.

What do you call a leader without followers? Just a guy walking around.

Vile conspiratorialist Alex Jones immediately spoke on behalf of many within the anti-vaccination squads in a scathing post on Christmas Day. But now that you know it [Anthony] Fauci hired you in a fraud, you have to extricate yourself from this lie, or you will be forever known as MVVP, the most valuable vaccine pusher, and the name Trump will be associated with sheer evil, Jones lamented. Don’t go down in history like Josef Mengele 2.0. Your inheritance will be that of a monster. Your legacy will be that of a eugenicist. Your legacy will be that of a child killer, using medical tyranny.

Meanwhile, House Committee 1/6 prepares to enter a more public phase of operation, sweeping new testimony and evidence left and right, as Trump’s efforts to stop them have finally reached the court. supreme. It’s a perilous moment fraught with uncertainty: yes, the court’s conservative 6-3 bent, including three judges he has personally appointed, would appear to be a safe haven for the struggling ex-president. Yet that same tribunal had a number of opportunities to become pro-Trump involved during the post-election chaos, and they very deliberately wanted out of it. There’s no way to tell where they’re going to fall on this.

Donald Trump seems to be running out of friends at an accelerated pace, and it’s his own behavior that is creating the distance. It’s a weird decision tree that he’s climbing, and it’s reminiscent of the old adage: what do you call a leader without followers? Just a guy walking around.

