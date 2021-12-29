A surprise AUKUS Best of The Interpreter 2021

The buzz about an impending big announcement started the night before. But when the leaders of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States stood in a virtual press conference on September 16 to reveal that Australia would eventually acquire nuclear-powered submarines, the Sam Roggeveens’ first reaction was to see a momentous change.

It is impossible to read this as anything other than a response to the rise of China and a significant escalation in US commitment to this challenge.

Frances Emmanuel Macron, however, saw only an extraordinary betrayal following Australia’s sudden cancellation of a $ 90 billion contract with France. John Sexton:

Australia rarely makes the headlines in France, but when it does, it’s usually about something bad. And from a French point of view, Australia’s decision to turn its back on an agreement with France in favor of a nuclear submarine technology offer from Britain and the United States is wrong, very nad.

But it is in the manner of the snub, as much as the loss of income, that Eglantine Staunton saw anger driving in Paris:

To fully understand the French response to AUKUS, it is important to understand that it is not just about the deal, but also how it was treated.

But what about the boats themselves? Oriana Skylar Mastro and Zack Cooper acknowledged the French outcry and technical questions over the acquisition. The deal itself was more important.

The strategic logic of Australia’s acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines justified the agreement. But for those who disagree on the value of submarines, that in and of itself should not obviate the logic of the larger AUKUS deal. Australia and many other U.S. allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific have long sought a clearer U.S. commitment to the region and its defense. This is what AUKUS offers.

But what about Trumpism, asked Ben Scott?

Australia has endured the Trump presidency better than perhaps any other United States allies and partners, but there is no guarantee it would do so a second time. Although Trump ended his term in an anti-Chinese stance, he never showed much interest in uneconomic competition, often seemed eager to strike a deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

And why has China’s response been so relatively subdued? Jia Deng.

Diplomatic language amounted to a slight reprimand. Beijing’s anger is usually expressed in much stronger phrases, heavily laden with paranoia. Some clues could be found in another high-profile case taking place around the same time. Barely a week after the launch of AUKUS, the return of Huaweis Meng Wanzhou to China flooded the news.

There would be ramifications for Australia’s relations with Indonesia, for example, although Johannes Nugroho has warned the relationship will not turn sour in the long run.

Prime Minister Scott Morrisons’ government appears to have turned its back on Australia’s new partners in Asia in favor of older ties with historic Anglosphere allies given that Indonesia will not be seen to align with the United States or China, AUKUS presents both challenges as well as opportunities.

Cathy Moloney saw an opportunity to strengthen the nuclear non-proliferation regime.

Australia has a rich history in influencing and shaping the behavior of states within the nuclear regime and this new agreement could be the cornerstone for Australia to lead in addressing the proliferation and disarmament issues raised by the nuclear regime. naval nuclear reactor.

Still, Hugh White had the lingering feeling that Australia could make the wrong choice by favoring a handful of nuclear submarines (SSNs) over a larger fleet of the conventional variety (SSK).

So let’s not assume that, all other things being equal, an SSN fleet is necessarily operationally better than an SSK fleet. And, of course, all other things are not created equal. Questions of risk, timing, local content, and sovereign control also come into play, and for all of these reasons, the SSK should win hands down.

Sam Roggeveen, meanwhile, has become more skeptical of the deal.