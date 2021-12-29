What makes PM Modi’s new Mercedes-Maybach S650 so special?





Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state car model has received a major update, from Range Rover Vogue Sentinel High-Security Edition and Toyota Land Cruiser to Mercedes-Maybach S650 Pullman Guard. The armored limousine is custom built and its bodywork and windows are capable of withstanding explosions and bullets.

(Also Read: Project Maybach Looks Like A Post-Apocalyptic EV Luxury Off-Road Coupe) Prime Minister Modi was recently seen in the new Mercedes-Maybach S650 armored limousine at Hyderabad House when he met Russian President Vladimir Putin during his short visit to India. The vehicle was later spotted in the Prime Minister’s convoy.

The Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard is the latest model revisited with VR10 level protection, which is the highest ever provided in a production car.

What makes the Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard so special is the armored body of this vehicle. It comes with a 2010 Explosion Proof Vehicle (ERV) rating and occupants are protected against a 15kg explosion of TNT at a distance of two meters.

The cabin of this limousine is coated with polycarbonate and there is a heavily armored lower part to protect the occupants from explosions. There is a special air supply mechanism that activates in the event of a gas attack. There is also a separate and secure communication system. The interior is not only high-tech but luxurious with a massager seat and repositionable rear seats.

The fuel tank of this car has a special protective mechanism. It receives a coating of a special material that automatically seals the holes in the event of a puncture. The material is the same as that used by Boeing for its famous Apache AH64 attack helicopters. The Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard rolls on special run-flat tires to ensure that it can escape quickly.

The power source of the Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard is a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine that produces an output of 516 hp and a maximum torque of around 900 Nm. Despite the enormous weight it carries due to the protective mechanism, this limousine can drive at a top speed of 160 km / h.

The history of Indian state cars is quite fascinating and Mercedes cars hold a special place among them. President Ram Nath Kovind also uses a Mercedes-Maybach S600 model as the official vehicle. After becoming Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi rode a BMW 7 Series High-Security Edition for a few years before switching to the Range Rover Sentinel.

The procedure for purchasing the state vehicle is handled by the Special Protection Group (SPG), which usually submits the request for a new car. The SPG identifies security requirements and determines whether the person it protects needs a new vehicle. The SPG also procures the same model of vehicle that is used in the convoy as a decoy.

