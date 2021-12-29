Why some voters in a Tory constituency near Bristol are turning on Boris Johnson

In recent weeks, Boris Johnson and his Conservative government have come under sustained pressure.

Multiple allegations of downing Street parties during the lockdown in 2020 and a scandal over the management of MP Owen Patterson have, among other things, apparently left the PM damaged.

The poll results are clear: on October 27, the Tories were six points ahead of Labor in a Yougov poll, but Yougov now estimate that they are six points behind on the job.

This shift was reflected in a recent by-election result in North Shropshire, a supposedly secure Tory seat that was won by the Lib Dems on December 17.

The seat had been Tory for all but two of the last 189 years, from 1904 to 1906, but Tories got 30 percent less of the vote in the by-election than in 2019.

So what could this mean for a Conservative constituency in the Bristol area?

Jack Lopresti has been the Member of Parliament for Filton and Bradley Stoke since the seat was created in 2010.

In the last election, he won 48.9 percent of the vote, compared to 38.4 percent for Labor candidate Mhairi Threlfall.

But a recent survey of Britain Elects estimates that if an election were held tomorrow, the Tories would get 37 percent of the vote in that constituency, but Labor would win the seat with 43.1 percent.

And although the next general election isn’t due until 2024, some conservative voters in the region have already considered switching allegiances.

A Stoke Gifford man, who asked not to be named, said he was not a one-party man, but has voted Conservative in every election since Tony Blair retired as as Prime Minister in 2007.

However, he has yet to decide who he will vote for in the next election because, while he generally votes based on his personality, he is not sure Mr Johnson is a leader.

“He’s the kind of guy you will follow into battle, but I’m not sure you would name him on a committee. He’s more of an instinctive leader,” he said.

And while he doesn’t think much of Labor or the Liberal Democrats either, he is not happy with the way Mr Johnson has handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although he has “sympathy” with him, he says that “we really have to start looking ahead a bit.”

He is slightly divided on the issue – he worries about the financial side of more lockdowns because as a country “we are already in debt or are signing deals to pay people”, but he is also worried about physical well-being. and mental health of hospital staff who have faced the pressure that Covid-19 has placed on our health service.

All he knows for sure is that he doesn’t know if he will vote Conservative again.

However, Mike Hayne, who is also from Stoke Gifford, has decided he will definitely not vote for Boris Johnson and his party.

Mike voted for the Conservatives in every election until 2019, when Boris Johnson became leader of the Conservative Party.

He says Mr Johnson is a “self-glorifying person” who “doesn’t care about the electorate”.

And he said he found some of the PM’s actions frustrating, such as when he tried to defend MP Owen Paterson from punishment after being accused of breaking the rules for lobbying for MPs.

Mike said that “just doesn’t suit me” and that he could vote for the Lib Dems in the next election.

However, some voters in the region are choosing to stick with the Conservatives.

Andrea Hanson of Patchway says she has always voted Conservative and is happy with the current government.

The 45-year-old believes Boris Johnson has handled the coronavirus pandemic well, and she doesn’t think he can do anything to turn it against him in the next election.

She said he was “just more down to earth” than the other politicians, and the other parties “would just make it worse.”

“I think he’s doing his best. We’re all in the same boat. I wouldn’t want to do his job,” she added.

It’s not just Johnson’s voters who think he handled the pandemic well.

Andy Sleigh, of Stoke Gifford, does not vote Conservative but believes Johnson has effectively guided the country through this crisis.

“I don’t have a problem with the way they handled it. They seem to have done a good job on the vaccination and the vaccine rollout,” he said.

However, he did not vote for the Tories in 2019 because of Brexit, and instead voted for the Liberal Democrats – although he said his parents, who vote for the Tories, are “quite lenient” on the Prime Minister.

But Andy says he will definitely vote against Mr Johnson and the Tories in the next election, and he thinks there are plenty of others who might as well.

“A lot of people seem to be turning on Boris,” he said.

